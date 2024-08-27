Subscribe
Tszyu vs Mazoudier results, live stream, PPV time, main event, prelims

Nikita Tszyu vs Koen Mazoudier live results from ICC Sydney Theatre

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nikita Tszyu faces Koen Mazoudier live from Sydney
Nikita Tszyu and Koen Mazoudier go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at ICC Sydney Theatre in Sydney, Australia on August 28, 2024 | No Limit Boxing
Nikita Tszyu takes on Koen Mazoudier in the main event live from ICC Sydney Theatre on Wednesday, August 28. The all-Australian contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight. The vacant WBO Intercontinental and IBF Australasian titles are on the line.

26-year-old southpaw Tszyu (9-0, 7 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and looks to improve his unbeaten record. 28-year-old Mazoudier (12-3-1, 5 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2024 and targets his second straight victory.

In the co-main event, former title challenger Michael Zerafa (31-5, 19 KOs) faces Tommy Browne (45-8-2, 19 KOs) at 71.5 kg catchweight (approx. 157.6 lbs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

Also on the card, a light heavyweight bout between Australia-based Conor Wallace (13-1, 10 KOs) of Northern Ireland and London-born, New Zealand-based Jerome Pampellone (18-1, 11 KOs). The 12-round contest serves as the IBF title eliminator. In addition, WBO Intercontinental title is at stake.

Nikita Tszyu vs Koen Mazoudier live stream

Nikita Tszyu vs Koen Mazoudier live stream is available on Kayo PPV in Australia. Boxing fans in other countries can stream the fight via VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

PPV time is 7 pm AEST in Australia, which makes 5 am ET in the U.S. The prelims start two hours prior to the main card.

Buy PPV on Kayo

Nikita Tszyu vs Koen Mazoudier results

Get Tszyu vs Mazoudier full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (PPV)

  • Nikita Tszyu vs. Koen Mazoudier
  • Michael Zerafa vs. Tommy Browne
  • Conor Wallace vs. Jerome Pampellone
  • Dharringarra Trewhella vs. Calvin Jensen
  • Billy Polkinghorn vs. Michael Reynolds
  • Sonny Knight vs. Laban Stringer

Prelims

  • Jasmine Parr vs. Pannaporn Kaewpawong
  • Mounir Fathi vs. Suitama Manuele
  • Mai Soliman vs. Connie Brown
  • Max McIntyre vs. L-B Mathew
