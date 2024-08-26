Subscribe
Nikita Tszyu vs Koen Mazoudier weigh-in video

Nikita Tszyu faces Koen Mazoudier for IBF Australasian & WBO Intercontinental 154 lbs titles in Sydney, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Younger brother of former world champion Tim Tszyu, Nikita Tszyu is back in the ring on August 28, when he faces fellow-Australian Koen Mazoudier at ICC Sydney. A day before their boxing match, the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Unbeaten 26-year-old southpaw Nikita Tszyu (9-0, 7 KOs) and 28-year-old Koen Mazoudier (12-3-1, 5 KOs) battle it out for the vacant IBF Australasian and WBO Intercontinental titles at super welterweight. The weight limit is 154 lbs. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In an all-Australian co-feature, former title challenger Michael Zerafa (31-5, 19 KOs) takes on Tommy Browne (45-8-2, 19 KOs). Among other Tszyu vs Mazoudier undercard bouts, Australia-based Conor Wallace (13-1, 10 KOs) of Northern Ireland and London-born, New Zealand-based Jerome Pampellone (18-1, 11 KOs) clash for WBO Intercontinental title at light heavyweight.

Tszyu vs Mazoudier weigh-in time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

