Inoue vs Doheny results, time, live stream, main event, full card

Naoya Inoue defends undisputed 122 lbs title against TJ Doheny live from Tokyo, Japan

By Parviz Iskenderov
Naoya Inoue faces TJ Doheny live from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan
Naoya Inoue and TJ Doheny at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on September 3, 2024 | Naoki Fukuda
Naoya “The Monster” Inoue takes on TJ Doheny in the main event live from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, September 3. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout with the undisputed super bantamweight title on the line.

Japan’s unbeaten four-weight champion Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs) makes the second defense of his 122 lbs title. Irish-born Australia-based Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs) looks to become a two-time world champion.

In the co-main event, Japan’s reining champion Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs) faces compatriot and former world champion Daigo Higa (21-2-1, 19 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with WBO bantamweight belt at stake.

Among the Inoue vs Doheny undercard bouts, Venezuelan-born Miami-based Ismael Barroso (25-4-2, 23 KOs) defends his interim WBA super lightweight strap against unbeaten representative of the country-host Andy Hiraoka (23-0, 18 KOs). Jin Sasaki (17-1-1, 16 KOs) of Japan meets Australia’s Qamil Balla (15-1-1, 8 KOs) at welterweight. Toshiki Shimomachi (18-1-3, 12 KOs) defends his Japanese super bantamweight title against Ryuya Tsugawa (13-1, 9 KOs).

Inoue vs Doheny live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+. In Australia, the fight airs live on Kayo.

Naoya Inoue vs TJ Doheny results

Get Naoya Inoue vs TJ Doheny full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(5:45 am ET U.S. / 4:30 pm AEST Australia)

  • Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny
  • Yoshiki Takei vs. Daigo Higa
  • Ismael Barroso vs. Andy Hiraoka
  • Jin Sasaki vs. Qamil Balla
  • Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Ryuya Tsugawa
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

