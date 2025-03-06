Photos: Manuel Flores vs Jorge Leyva on weight for 118 lbs bout in Indio, CA

Manuel Flores and Jorge Leyva successfully weighed in for their bout atop Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on March 6. Both fighters made the required 118 lbs limit for their contest, which was originally announced at super bantamweight.
Coachella-based southpaw Manuel Flores (19-1, 15 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA came in at 118 lbs. Mexico’s Jorge Leyva (18-3, 13 KOs) showed 117.2 lbs.
Grant Flores (8-0, 6 KOs) of Thermal, CA and LaQuan Evans (5-3, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, both tipped the scales at 154 lbs for their clash, which serves as the co-feature. Ruslan Abdullaev from Uzbekistan was 144.4 lbs for his debut against Mexico’s Jose Alvarado (3-19-1, 2 KOs), who weighed in at 143.4 lbs.
Federico Pacheco Jr (7-0, 5 KOs) and Arnulfo Cazares (2-4, 2 KOs) declared at 271 lbs and 190.8 lbs, respectively, for their all-LA showdown. Jonathan Canas (6-0, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana was 134.6 lbs, while his opponent, Jesus Ramon Perez (14-19-1, 8 KOs) from Mexico, came in at 134.4 lbs.
For the event opener, Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (5-0, 2 KOs) from Mongolia and Mario Hernandez (12-5-1, 4 KOs) from Mexico were 117.4 lbs and 117.8 lbs, respectively.
The expected 140-lb bout between Cayden Griffiths (3-0, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA, and Clayton Hibbert (2-6, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA is no longer featured on the card.
Check out the current Flores vs Leyva lineup and weights below.
- Manuel Flores (118 lbs) vs. Jorge Leyva (117.2 lbs)
- Grant Flores (154 lbs) vs. LaQuan Evans (154 lbs)
- Ruslan Abdullaev (144.4 lbs) vs. Jose Alvarado (143.4 lbs)
- Federico Pacheco Jr (271 lbs) vs. Arnulfo Cazares (190.8 lbs)
- Jonathan Canas (134.6 lbs) vs. Jesus Ramon Perez (134.4 lbs)
- Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (117.4 lbs) vs. Mario Hernandez (117.8 lbs)