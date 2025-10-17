Live results: Kieron Conway faces George Liddard in London

Kieron Conway faces George Liddard on Friday, October 17, live from York Hall in London, England. The two fighters square off in a middleweight battle with the British and Commonwealth titles on the line.

Conway (23-3-1, 7 KOs) defends his belts after dominating Gerome Warburton on the Fisher vs Allen 2 undercard in May. Liddard (12-0, 7 KOs) looks to claim the titles and remain undefeated. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-feature, Shannon Ryan (9-1) takes on Chloe Watson (8-1). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant IBF Intercontinental super flyweight title at stake.

On the undercard, Jimmy Sains (10-0) and Troy Coleman (14-3-1) clash for the vacant English and Commonwealth Silver titles. Additionally, Tiah Mai Ayton (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Laura Belen Valdebenito (8-6-1, 2 KOs) at bantamweight.

Conway vs Liddard: How to watch and start time Conway vs Liddard airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.



The prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. BST in the UK.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card.

Conway vs Liddard results

Main Card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

Kieron Conway vs. George Liddard

Shannon Ryan vs. Chloe Watson

Jimmy Sains vs. Troy Coleman

Tiah Mai Ayton vs. Laura Belen Valdebenito

Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. BST)