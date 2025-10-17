Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Live results: Kieron Conway faces George Liddard in London

Kieron Conway defends his British and Commonwealth titles against George Liddard, live from York Hall in London

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Kieron Conway and George Liddard face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in London
Kieron Conway and George Liddard face off at the weigh-in on October 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at York Hall in London, England. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Kieron Conway faces George Liddard on Friday, October 17, live from York Hall in London, England. The two fighters square off in a middleweight battle with the British and Commonwealth titles on the line.

Conway (23-3-1, 7 KOs) defends his belts after dominating Gerome Warburton on the Fisher vs Allen 2 undercard in May. Liddard (12-0, 7 KOs) looks to claim the titles and remain undefeated. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-feature, Shannon Ryan (9-1) takes on Chloe Watson (8-1). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant IBF Intercontinental super flyweight title at stake.

On the undercard, Jimmy Sains (10-0) and Troy Coleman (14-3-1) clash for the vacant English and Commonwealth Silver titles. Additionally, Tiah Mai Ayton (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Laura Belen Valdebenito (8-6-1, 2 KOs) at bantamweight.

Watch on DAZN

Conway vs Liddard live blog

Conway vs Liddard: How to watch and start time

Conway vs Liddard airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.

The prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Conway vs Liddard results

Get Conway vs Liddard full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • Kieron Conway vs. George Liddard
  • Shannon Ryan vs. Chloe Watson
  • Jimmy Sains vs. Troy Coleman
  • Tiah Mai Ayton vs. Laura Belen Valdebenito

Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. BST)

  • Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Christian Schembri
  • Taylor Bevan vs. Lukas Ferneza
  • Adam Maca vs. Juan Alberto Batista
  • Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Mario Victorino Vera
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.