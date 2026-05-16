Live results: Keyshawn Davis beats Nahir Albright in rematch – Video

Keyshawn Davis faces Nahir Albright in a rematch tonight, Saturday, May 16, live from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The two fighters run it back following their first fight more than two and a half years ago, when Davis was awarded a victory on the night that was later changed to a no decision by the commission.

At the press conference, undefeated 27-year-old local former champion Davis (14-0, 10 KOs) promised to win the rematch by knockout.

Philadelphia’s 30-year-old Albright (17-2-1, 7 KOs) said he was an improved fighter and stated that his hand would be raised in victory.

The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

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The co-feature is a 10-round welterweight bout between former champion Brian Norman Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia, and Canada’s Josh Wagner (19-2, 10 KOs).

On the undercard, Kelvin Davis (15-1, 8 KOs) of Long Island, New York, and Peter Dobson (17-3, 10 KOs) of The Bronx, New York, square off in a 10-round welterweight bout.

The main card opener is a 10-round featherweight matchup between Yan Santana (16-0, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Mexico’s Cristian Cruz (24-7-2, 12 KOs).

Keyshawn vs Albright 2 results

Main card

Keyshawn Davis def. Nahir Albright by unanimous decision (118-108, 118-108, 117-109) | Watch video

Brian Norman Jr. def. Josh Wagner by TKO (R2, 1:24)

Kelvin Davis def. Peter Dobson by split decision (92-98, 99-91, 97-93)

Yan Santana def. Cristian Cruz by unanimous decision (96-94, 98-92, 97-93)

Prelims

Keon Davis def. Edwine Humaine Junior by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Dedrick Crocklem def. Eric Howard by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Keyshawn vs Albright 2 live blog May 16, 2026 11:55 PM EDT Keyshawn Davis defeats Nahir Albright by decision in rematch Keyshawn Davis (15-0, 10 KOs) defeats Nahir Albright (17-3-1, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision in their rematch. After 12 rounds at super lightweight, the judges scored the fight 118-108, 118-108, and 117-109.



In the seventh round, Davis was deducted two points for intentionally throwing Albright to the canvas. Keyshawn Davis throws a jab during his bout against Nahir Albright at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank May 16, 2026 10:47 PM EDT Brian Norman Jr. stops Josh Wagner in second round Brian Norman Jr. (29-1, 23 KOs) defeats Josh Wagner (19-3, 10 KOs) by second-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:24 of the round. Brian Norman Jr. during his bout against Josh Wagner at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank May 16, 2026 10:10 PM EDT Kelvin Davis defeats Peter Dobson by split decision Kelvin Davis (16-1, 8 KOs) defeats Peter Dobson (17-4, 10 KOs) by split decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 92-98, 99-91, and 97-93. Kelvin Davis during his bout against Peter Dobson at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank May 16, 2026 9:04 PM EDT Yan Santana defeats Cristian Cruz by decision Yan Santana (17-0, 13 KOs) defeats Cristian Cruz (24-8-2, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 96-94, 98-92, and 97-93. Yan Santana throws a jab during his bout against Cristian Cruz at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank May 16, 2026 7:46 PM EDT Keon Davis defeats Edwine Humaine Junior by decision Keon Davis (5-0, 3 KOs) defeats Edwine Humaine Junior (9-3, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 60-54. Keon Davis lands a punch during his bout against Edwine Humaine Junior at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank May 16, 2026 7:11 PM EDT Dedrick Crocklem defeats Eric Howard by decision In the event opener, Dedrick Crocklem (7-0, 3 KOs) defeats Eric Howard (7-5, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-54. Dedrick Crocklem lands a punch during his bout against Eric Howard at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank May 16, 2026 5:33 PM EDT Free Prelims Among the prelims, Norfolk’s Keon Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) faces Springfield, Massachusetts-based Edwine Humaine Jr. (9-2, 7 KOs) of Haiti in a six-round welterweight bout.



Plus, a six-round super featherweight bout pits Dedrick Crocklem (6-0, 3 KOs) of Tacoma, Washington, against Eric Howard (7-4, 2 KOs) of Lutz, Florida. May 16, 2026 3:15 PM EDT Weigh-In Highlights In case you missed it, watch the weigh-in highlights below. May 16, 2026 12:02 AM EDT Video: Keyshawn vs Albright – First Fight In case you missed it, watch the first fight between Keyshawn Davis and Nahir Albright, held in October 2023 in Rosenberg, Texas.