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Live results: Keyshawn Davis beats Nahir Albright in rematch – Video

Keyshawn Davis and Nahir Albright square off in a super lightweight rematch in Norfolk, Virginia

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Keyshawn Davis faces Nahir Albright in a rematch tonight, Saturday, May 16, live from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The two fighters run it back following their first fight more than two and a half years ago, when Davis was awarded a victory on the night that was later changed to a no decision by the commission.

  • At the press conference, undefeated 27-year-old local former champion Davis (14-0, 10 KOs) promised to win the rematch by knockout.
  • Philadelphia’s 30-year-old Albright (17-2-1, 7 KOs) said he was an improved fighter and stated that his hand would be raised in victory.

The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

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The co-feature is a 10-round welterweight bout between former champion Brian Norman Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia, and Canada’s Josh Wagner (19-2, 10 KOs).

On the undercard, Kelvin Davis (15-1, 8 KOs) of Long Island, New York, and Peter Dobson (17-3, 10 KOs) of The Bronx, New York, square off in a 10-round welterweight bout.

The main card opener is a 10-round featherweight matchup between Yan Santana (16-0, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Mexico’s Cristian Cruz (24-7-2, 12 KOs).

Keyshawn vs Albright 2 results

Main card

  • Keyshawn Davis def. Nahir Albright by unanimous decision (118-108, 118-108, 117-109) | Watch video
  • Brian Norman Jr. def. Josh Wagner by TKO (R2, 1:24)
  • Kelvin Davis def. Peter Dobson by split decision (92-98, 99-91, 97-93)
  • Yan Santana def. Cristian Cruz by unanimous decision (96-94, 98-92, 97-93)

Prelims

  • Keon Davis def. Edwine Humaine Junior by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Dedrick Crocklem def. Eric Howard by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Keyshawn vs Albright 2 live blog

Keyshawn Davis defeats Nahir Albright by decision in rematch

Keyshawn Davis (15-0, 10 KOs) defeats Nahir Albright (17-3-1, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision in their rematch. After 12 rounds at super lightweight, the judges scored the fight 118-108, 118-108, and 117-109.

In the seventh round, Davis was deducted two points for intentionally throwing Albright to the canvas.

Keyshawn Davis throws a jab during boxing bout
Keyshawn Davis throws a jab during his bout against Nahir Albright at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Brian Norman Jr. stops Josh Wagner in second round

Brian Norman Jr. (29-1, 23 KOs) defeats Josh Wagner (19-3, 10 KOs) by second-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:24 of the round.

Brian Norman Jr. during his bout against Josh Wagner
Brian Norman Jr. during his bout against Josh Wagner at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Kelvin Davis defeats Peter Dobson by split decision

Kelvin Davis (16-1, 8 KOs) defeats Peter Dobson (17-4, 10 KOs) by split decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 92-98, 99-91, and 97-93.

Kelvin Davis lands a punch during his bout against Peter Dobson
Kelvin Davis during his bout against Peter Dobson at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Yan Santana defeats Cristian Cruz by decision

Yan Santana (17-0, 13 KOs) defeats Cristian Cruz (24-8-2, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 96-94, 98-92, and 97-93.

Yan Santana throws a jab during his bout against Cristian Cruz
Yan Santana throws a jab during his bout against Cristian Cruz at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Keon Davis defeats Edwine Humaine Junior by decision

Keon Davis (5-0, 3 KOs) defeats Edwine Humaine Junior (9-3, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 60-54.

Keon Davis lands a punch during his bout against Edwine Humaine Junior
Keon Davis lands a punch during his bout against Edwine Humaine Junior at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Dedrick Crocklem defeats Eric Howard by decision

In the event opener, Dedrick Crocklem (7-0, 3 KOs) defeats Eric Howard (7-5, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-54.

Dedrick Crocklem lands a punch during his bout against Eric Howard
Dedrick Crocklem lands a punch during his bout against Eric Howard at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 16, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Free Prelims

Among the prelims, Norfolk’s Keon Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) faces Springfield, Massachusetts-based Edwine Humaine Jr. (9-2, 7 KOs) of Haiti in a six-round welterweight bout.

Plus, a six-round super featherweight bout pits Dedrick Crocklem (6-0, 3 KOs) of Tacoma, Washington, against Eric Howard (7-4, 2 KOs) of Lutz, Florida.

Weigh-In Highlights

In case you missed it, watch the weigh-in highlights below.

Video: Keyshawn vs Albright – First Fight

In case you missed it, watch the first fight between Keyshawn Davis and Nahir Albright, held in October 2023 in Rosenberg, Texas.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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