Thurman vs Jarvis results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Keith Thurman returns to the ring against Brock Jarvis on March 12, live from The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. The pair square off in a scheduled 10-round bout at super welterweight. The WBA International title is on the line.

Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) makes his first ring appearance since defeating Mario Barrios by unanimous decision in February 2022. The 36-year-old former two-time champion from Clearwater, Florida, looks to go through Jarvis (22-1, 20 KOs) and eyes a fight against Tim Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs).

Australia’s 27-year-old Jarvis aims for his third straight victory since suffering his first career defeat by knockout in the first round against Liam Paro in October 2022.

In the 10-round co-feature, Australia’s Michael Zerafa (32-5, 20 KOs) and Germany-based Besir Ay (19-1, 9 KOs) battle it out for the WBO Intercontinental belt at middleweight. Another 10-round contest at middleweight pits Mexican-born Australia-based Mateo Tapia (17-0-1, 10 KOs) against Australia-based Sergey Vorobev (20-2-2, 14 KOs) for the IBF Intercontinental strap.

Among other Thurman vs Jarvis undercard bouts, New Zealand’s Tonga Tongotongo (9-0, 9 KOs) and Kirra Ruston (4-0, 4 KOs) of Australia clash in a 10-round matchup with the Australian light heavyweight title at stake. Plus, Sonny Knight (4-0, 3 KOs) and Jordan Martin (4-2, 4 KOs) go head-to-head in a four-round all-Australia bout at super welterweight.

Thurman vs Jarvis live stream is available on Kayo in Australia. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be helpful to stream from a different location. The start time is 7:00 PM AEDT local time, which makes it 4:00 AM ET in the U.S.

Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis results

Get Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (4:00 am ET / 7:00 pm AEDT)

Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis

Michael Zerafa vs. Besir Ay

Mateo Tapia vs. Sergey Vorobev

Tonga Tongotongo vs. Kirra Ruston

Sonny Knight vs. Jordan Martin

Prelims (2:00 am ET / 5:00 pm AEDT)