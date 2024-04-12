Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett weigh-in video

Jordan Gill faces Zelfa Barrett at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, April 13. The pair squares off in the all-British bout at super featherweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

To hit the mark, Jordan Gill (28-2-1, 9 KOs) of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire and Manchester’s former title challenger Zelfa Barrett (30-2, 16 KOs) must make the required 130 lbs limit. At the final press conference, both fighters said they were expecting a great fight. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event is a 10-round super bantamweight championship unification between England’s IBF titleholder Ellie Scotney (8-0) and France’s WBO titleholder Segolene Lefebvre (18-0, 1 KO). The limit is 122 lbs.

In another 10-round world title fight, Rhiannon Dixon (9-0, 1 KO) of England and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (21-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the vacant WBO lightweight strap. The limit is 140 lbs.

Get Gill vs Barrett full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Gill vs Barrett fight card

Main card

Jordan Gill vs. Zelfa Barrett, 12 rounds, super featherweight

Ellie Scotney vs. Segolene Lefebvre, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Scotney’s IBF title, Lefebvre’s WBO title

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBO title

Michael Gomez Jnr vs. Kane Baker, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Gomez’s British title

Prelims