Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett weigh-in video

Gill vs Barrett official weigh-ins live from Manchester, England

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Jordan Gill faces Zelfa Barrett at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, April 13. The pair squares off in the all-British bout at super featherweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

To hit the mark, Jordan Gill (28-2-1, 9 KOs) of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire and Manchester’s former title challenger Zelfa Barrett (30-2, 16 KOs) must make the required 130 lbs limit. At the final press conference, both fighters said they were expecting a great fight. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event is a 10-round super bantamweight championship unification between England’s IBF titleholder Ellie Scotney (8-0) and France’s WBO titleholder Segolene Lefebvre (18-0, 1 KO). The limit is 122 lbs.

In another 10-round world title fight, Rhiannon Dixon (9-0, 1 KO) of England and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (21-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the vacant WBO lightweight strap. The limit is 140 lbs.

Get Gill vs Barrett full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Gill vs Barrett fight card

Main card

  • Jordan Gill vs. Zelfa Barrett, 12 rounds, super featherweight
  • Ellie Scotney vs. Segolene Lefebvre, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Scotney’s IBF title, Lefebvre’s WBO title
  • Rhiannon Dixon vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBO title
  • Michael Gomez Jnr vs. Kane Baker, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Gomez’s British title

Prelims

  • Stephen Clarke vs. Jensen Irving, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Jordan Flynn vs. Tampela Maharusi, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Jack Turner vs. Abdul Kesi Ngaoma, 6 rounds, super flyweight
  • Jimmy Sains vs. Mateusz Kalecki, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • William Crolla vs. Fabio Cascone, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Brandon Scott vs. Rodrigo Matias Areco, 6 rounds, featherweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.