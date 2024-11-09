Subscribe
Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian 2 live results from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaron Ennis faces Karen Chukhadzhian 2 live from Philadelphia
Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian at the weigh-ins ahead of their rematch at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, USA | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Jaron Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) faces Karen Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) in a rematch live on DAZN from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on November 9. The contest pits the local IBF welterweight champion against the contender of Ukraine. “Boots” won their first fight for the interim belt last January by unanimous decision. Their second clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round round co-feature, San Antonio’s two-weight champion Jesse Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBC super flyweight title against interim champion Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico. Also on the card, a 10-round super featherweight matchup between former champion Raymond Ford (15-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey and Orlando Gonzalez (23-2, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Among other Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 undercard bouts, Khalil Coe (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey goes up against Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Austin Williams (16-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin squares off against Gian Garrido (11-1, 8 KOs) of Flushing, Queens, NY in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Watch on DAZN

Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian 2 results

Get Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

  • Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian
  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara
  • Raymond Ford vs. Orlando Gonzalez
  • Khalil Coe vs. Manuel Gallegos
  • Austin Williams vs. Gian Garrido

Prelims (5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT)

  • Ismail Muhammad vs. Nelson Morales
  • Zaquin Moses vs. Michael Ruiz
  • Dennis Thompson vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
