Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Jaron Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) faces Karen Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) in a rematch live on DAZN from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on November 9. The contest pits the local IBF welterweight champion against the contender of Ukraine. “Boots” won their first fight for the interim belt last January by unanimous decision. Their second clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round round co-feature, San Antonio’s two-weight champion Jesse Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBC super flyweight title against interim champion Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico. Also on the card, a 10-round super featherweight matchup between former champion Raymond Ford (15-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey and Orlando Gonzalez (23-2, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Among other Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 undercard bouts, Khalil Coe (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey goes up against Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Austin Williams (16-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin squares off against Gian Garrido (11-1, 8 KOs) of Flushing, Queens, NY in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian 2 results

Get Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara

Raymond Ford vs. Orlando Gonzalez

Khalil Coe vs. Manuel Gallegos

Austin Williams vs. Gian Garrido

Prelims (5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT)