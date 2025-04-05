Janibek vs Ngamissengue results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Janibek Alimkhanuly faces Anauel Ngamissengue on April 5, live on ESPN+ from Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round main event bout, with the unified middleweight title on the line.

Making his home-country ring appearance, undefeated 32-year-old Oxnard, California-based champion, Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs), defends his IBF and WBO 160-pound belts. Unbeaten 29-year-old Congolese-French contender, Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs), makes his first attempt to become champion and looks to pull off an upset.

The co-feature is a 10-round super featherweight bout between undefeated Sultan Zaurbek (19-0, 13 KOs) of Kazakhstan and Azinga Fuzile (18-2, 12 KOs) of South Africa. Also on the card is a 10-round super lightweight matchup between Canada-based Batyrzhan Jukembayev (23-1, 17 KOs) of Kazakhstan and Kane Gardner (17-4, 7 KOs) of the UK.

Among other Janibek vs Ngamissengue undercard bouts, Indio, CA-based Bakhodir Jalolov (14-0, 14 KOs) of Uzbekistan takes on Ukraine’s Ihor Shevadzutskyi (12-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Uzbekistan’s former title challenger Otabek Kholmatov (12-1, 11 KOs) meets Jason Canoy Manigos (30-12-2, 20 KOs) of the Philippines in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Additionally, representing the host country, Balaussa Muzdiman (6-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Maria Theresa Pinili (7-1, 2 KOs) of the Philippines in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. The latter replaced the originally announced Rosalinda Rodriguez (14-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, FL.

Janibek vs Ngamissengue airs live on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue results

