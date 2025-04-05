Subscribe
Janibek vs Ngamissengue results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue results from Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan

By Parviz Iskenderov
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Anauel Ngamissengue face off at the weigh-in before their boxing bout in Astana, Kazakhstan
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Anauel Ngamissengue face off at the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan | Nurgali Zhumagazy
Janibek Alimkhanuly faces Anauel Ngamissengue on April 5, live on ESPN+ from Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round main event bout, with the unified middleweight title on the line.

Making his home-country ring appearance, undefeated 32-year-old Oxnard, California-based champion, Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs), defends his IBF and WBO 160-pound belts. Unbeaten 29-year-old Congolese-French contender, Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs), makes his first attempt to become champion and looks to pull off an upset.

The co-feature is a 10-round super featherweight bout between undefeated Sultan Zaurbek (19-0, 13 KOs) of Kazakhstan and Azinga Fuzile (18-2, 12 KOs) of South Africa. Also on the card is a 10-round super lightweight matchup between Canada-based Batyrzhan Jukembayev (23-1, 17 KOs) of Kazakhstan and Kane Gardner (17-4, 7 KOs) of the UK.

Among other Janibek vs Ngamissengue undercard bouts, Indio, CA-based Bakhodir Jalolov (14-0, 14 KOs) of Uzbekistan takes on Ukraine’s Ihor Shevadzutskyi (12-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Uzbekistan’s former title challenger Otabek Kholmatov (12-1, 11 KOs) meets Jason Canoy Manigos (30-12-2, 20 KOs) of the Philippines in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Additionally, representing the host country, Balaussa Muzdiman (6-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Maria Theresa Pinili (7-1, 2 KOs) of the Philippines in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. The latter replaced the originally announced Rosalinda Rodriguez (14-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, FL.

Janibek vs Ngamissengue airs live on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue results

Get Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Anauel Ngamissengue
  • Sultan Zaurbek vs. Azinga Fuzile
  • Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Kane Gardner
  • Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Ihor Shevadzutskyi
  • Otabek Kholmatov vs. Jason Canoy Manigos
  • Balaussa Muzdiman vs. Maria Theresa Pinili
  • Makhmud Sabyrkhan vs. Duc Dung Huynh
  • Torekhan Sabyrkhan vs. Jiri Hauke
  • Alisher Abdulalim vs. Ashish Chaudhary
  • Akniet Alimbay vs. Josef Dubsky
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

