Bakhodir Jalolov joins Janibek vs Ngamissengue undercard

The next fight of Bakhodir Jalolov is confirmed for April 5 on the undercard of Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue. The event takes place at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. The two-time Olympic Gold Medalist steps through the ropes in a 10-round heavyweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Jalolov (14-0, 14 KOs) was scheduled to face France’s David Spilmont (16-8-1, 11 KOs) in a light heavyweight matchup in Montreal, QC, Canada in February. The contest fell through after the Indio, CA-based southpaw withdrew due to a medical issue. In his previous fight in November 2023, the 36-year-old native of Sariosiyo, Uzbekistan knocked out Chris Thompson in the first round.

“It has been a long wait, and I look forward to my professional return in Astana,” Bakhodir Jalolov said. “The goal remains the same. I want to make a statement and continue climbing the rankings. This is an important step in my career, and I am training hard to give the fans a knockout.”

Also joining the Janibek vs Ngamissengue undercard is a bout between Uzbekistan’s former title challenger Otabek Kholmatov (12-1, 11 KOs) and Jason Canoy Manigos (30-12-2, 20 KOs) from the Philippines. The pair square off in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Hollywood, FL-based 26-year-old Kholmatov returns to the ring after suffering his first career defeat by knockout in the 12th round of a world title fight against Raymond Ford last March. 34-year-old Manigos KO’d Fernando Tagpuno Jr. in the ninth round last December and took a split decision against Kakeru Mashimo in mid-2024.

Plus, representing the host country, Balaussa Muzdiman (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Rosalinda Rodriguez (14-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, FL. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at bantamweight.

27-year-old Muzdiman won three fights in 2024 by way of stoppage against Sushila Virat, Jittamat Phomta, and Monika Singh. 38-year-old Rodriguez returned to the ring last September, taking a split decision against Amy Naert.

In the 12-round main event, Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) of Kazakhstan faces Congolese-French Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs). Oxnard, California-based Alimkhanuly defends his unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles, while Ngamissengue makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the 10-round co-main event, Kazakhstan’s Sultan Zaurbek (19-0, 13 KOs) takes on South African southpaw Azinga Fuzile (18-2, 12 KOs) at super featherweight. Among other previously announced bouts, Batyrzhan Jukembayev (23-1, 17 KOs) makes his home country ring appearance against Britain’s Kane Gardner (17-4, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super lightweight.