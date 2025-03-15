Subscribe
Bakhodir Jalolov joins Janibek vs Ngamissengue undercard

Also added: Otabek Kholmatov against Jason Canoy Manigos, and Balaussa Muzdiman versus Rosalinda Rodriguez

By Parviz Iskenderov
Bakhodir Jalolov knocks down Onoriode Ehwarieme during their boxing bout
Bakhodir Jalolov knocks down Onoriode Ehwarieme during their boxing bout at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, OK, on August 26, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The next fight of Bakhodir Jalolov is confirmed for April 5 on the undercard of Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue. The event takes place at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. The two-time Olympic Gold Medalist steps through the ropes in a 10-round heavyweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Jalolov (14-0, 14 KOs) was scheduled to face France’s David Spilmont (16-8-1, 11 KOs) in a light heavyweight matchup in Montreal, QC, Canada in February. The contest fell through after the Indio, CA-based southpaw withdrew due to a medical issue. In his previous fight in November 2023, the 36-year-old native of Sariosiyo, Uzbekistan knocked out Chris Thompson in the first round.

“It has been a long wait, and I look forward to my professional return in Astana,” Bakhodir Jalolov said. “The goal remains the same. I want to make a statement and continue climbing the rankings. This is an important step in my career, and I am training hard to give the fans a knockout.”

Also joining the Janibek vs Ngamissengue undercard is a bout between Uzbekistan’s former title challenger Otabek Kholmatov (12-1, 11 KOs) and Jason Canoy Manigos (30-12-2, 20 KOs) from the Philippines. The pair square off in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Hollywood, FL-based 26-year-old Kholmatov returns to the ring after suffering his first career defeat by knockout in the 12th round of a world title fight against Raymond Ford last March. 34-year-old Manigos KO’d Fernando Tagpuno Jr. in the ninth round last December and took a split decision against Kakeru Mashimo in mid-2024.

Plus, representing the host country, Balaussa Muzdiman (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Rosalinda Rodriguez (14-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, FL. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at bantamweight.

27-year-old Muzdiman won three fights in 2024 by way of stoppage against Sushila Virat, Jittamat Phomta, and Monika Singh. 38-year-old Rodriguez returned to the ring last September, taking a split decision against Amy Naert.

In the 12-round main event, Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) of Kazakhstan faces Congolese-French Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs). Oxnard, California-based Alimkhanuly defends his unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles, while Ngamissengue makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the 10-round co-main event, Kazakhstan’s Sultan Zaurbek (19-0, 13 KOs) takes on South African southpaw Azinga Fuzile (18-2, 12 KOs) at super featherweight. Among other previously announced bouts, Batyrzhan Jukembayev (23-1, 17 KOs) makes his home country ring appearance against Britain’s Kane Gardner (17-4, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super lightweight.

