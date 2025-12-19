Live results: Anthony Joshua KOs Jake Paul in sixth round – Video

Jake Paul faces Anthony Joshua on Friday, December 19, live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami. The two fighters square off in a scheduled eight-round heavyweight bout titled Judgment Day.
Facing his biggest challenge yet, 28-year-old Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of of Cleveland, Ohio, aims for his seventh straight victory since dropping a split decision to Tommy Fury nearly three years ago. Britain’s former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs), 36, returns to the ring following a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois last September.
Puerto Rico-based Paul looks to “shut everyone up,” while Joshua promised to “shut the man down” and put an end to Paul’s boxing journey.
The co-feature pits Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, against Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada. Baumgardner puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles on the line, while Beaudoin makes her first attempt to become a champion.
On the undercard, former UFC champions Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri, meet in a boxing match at cruiserweight. Additionally, U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, takes on Colombia’s Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs) at super featherweight.
Headlining the free prelims, Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) of Australia, by way of New Zealand, defends her undisputed bantamweight title against Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) of Canada.
Paul vs Joshua results
Get Paul vs Joshua full fight card results below.
Main card
- Anthony Joshua def. Jake Paul by KO (R6, 1:31) | Watch video
- Alycia Baumgardner def. Leila Beaudoin by unanimous decision (117-110, 117-110, 118-109) | Watch video
- Anderson Silva def. Tyron Woodley by TKO (R2, 1:33) | Watch video
- Jahmal Harvey def. Kevin Cervantes by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53) | Watch video
Prelims
- Cherneka Johnson def. Amanda Galle by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 97-93) Watch video
- Caroline Dubois def. Camilla Panatta by unanimous decision (99-90, 99-90, 99-90) Watch video
- Yokasta Valle def. Yadira Bustillos by majority decision (95-95, 98-92, 96-94)
- Avious Griffin def. Justin Cardona by KO (R1, 2:59)
- Keno Marley def. Diarra Davis Jr by unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)
Paul vs Joshua live blog
Paul vs Joshua new ringside footage
Jake Paul shares new ringside footage titled “That was fun.”
Video: Jake Paul Taunting Anthony Joshua
MVP shared a short where Jake Paul is taunting Anthony Joshua. Full fight highlights are now also streaming.
Jake Paul Suffers Broken Jaw
Jake Paul appears to have suffered a broken jaw from Anthony Joshua’s punches.
Paul vs Joshua fight photos now live
Check out the fight photos from the event – featuring Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua and the full undercard action.
Video: Anthony Joshua calls out Tyson Fury
Post-fight, Anthony Joshua showed respect to Jake Paul and called out Tyson Fury.
Video: Anthony Joshua KOs Jake Paul in sixth round
Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) defeats Jake Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) by sixth-round knockout at heavyweight. Referee Chris Young completed the count and waved the fight off after Joshua hurt and dropped Paul with a big right hand. The official time was 1:31 of the round.
Paul also suffered two knockdowns in the fifth round and went down multiple times throughout the fight with no count given.
Video: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Underway
The fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua is underway.
Video: Jake Paul makes his ring walk
And here’s Jake Paul making his ring walk for the biggest fight of his career.
Video: AJ makes his ring walk
Watch Anthony Joshua making his ring walk to face Jake Paul.
Main event time: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua
It’s time for the main event, featuring Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, taking on former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of the UK.
Paul, who won his previous bout in June by unanimous decision against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., was originally scheduled to face lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis in an exhibition matchup in November, which was later canceled.
Joshua returns to the ring after almost a year-long layoff following his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last December.
Alycia Baumgardner defeats Leila Beaudoin by decision to retain title
Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defeats Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (13-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles. After 12 rounds, the judges scored it 117-110, 117-110, and 118-109.
Video: Alycia Baumgardner knocks down Leila Beaudoin
In the seventh round, Alycia Baumgardner scores a knockdown on Leila Beaudoin with a right hand.
Video: Silva drops and stops Woodley
Here’s a video from different angles featuring Anderson Silva’s stoppage victory over Tyron Woodley.
Co-feature: Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin
In the co-feature, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds.
Video: Anderson Silva TKOs Tyron Woodley in second round
Anderson Silva (4-2, 3 KOs) of Brazil defeats fellow former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (0-3) of Ferguson, Missouri, by second-round TKO at cruiserweight. The official time was 1:33 of the round.
Silva rocked and dropped Woodley in the second round with a right uppercut followed by additional punches. Woodley managed to get back to his feet but didn’t look like he wanted to continue, and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.
Jake Paul Arrives
Jake Paul arrives at the Kaseya Center in Miami for his fight against Anthony Joshua.
Up next: Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley
Up next is a six-round cruiserweight bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri.
50-year-old Silva is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Jake Paul in October 2022. Woodley, 43, lost both of his boxing fights against Paul in 2021.
Jahmal Harvey defeats Kevin Cervantes by decision
U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (2-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, defeats Colombia’s Kevin Cervantes (5-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision. After six rounds at super featherweight, all three judges scored the fight 60-53.
On his way to victory, in the first round Harvey scored a knockdown.
Video: Jahmal Harvey knocks down Kevin Cervantes
Jahmal Harvey scores a knockdown on Kevin Cervantes in the first round.
Anthony Joshua Arrives
Anthony Joshua arrives at the Kaseya Center ahead of his bout against Jake Paul.
First up: Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes
In the main card opener, U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, faces Colombia’s Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super featherweight.
Alycia Baumgardner Arrives
Alycia Baumgardner arrives at the Kaseya Center for her bout against Leila Beaudoin.
Cherneka Johnson defeats Amanda Galle by decision to retain title
New Zealand-Australian Cherneka Johnson (19-2, 8 KOs) defeats Amanda Galle (12-1-1, 1 KO) of Canada by unanimous decision, making the first successful defense of her undisputed bantamweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93.
Johnson retains her IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO 118-pound belts.
Both fighters suffered cuts from a clash of heads.
Video: Johnson vs Galle Underway
The final fight on the prelims is underway, as New Zealand-Australian Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) defends her undisputed bantamweight title against Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) of Canada.
Caroline Dubois defeats Camilla Panatta by decision to retain title
Caroline Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) of the UK defeats Italy’s Camilla Panatta (8-3-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 99-90. With the victory, Dubois retains her WBC lightweight title, making a successful U.S. debut.
On her way to victory, Dubois dropped Panatta with a right hook at the end of the sixth round.
Tyron Woodley Arrives
Tyron Woodley arrives at the Kaseya Center for his bout against fellow former UFC champion Anderson Silva.
Yokasta Valle defeats Yadira Bustillos by decision to retain title
Nicaraguan-born Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs) of Costa Rica defeats Yadira Bustillos (11-2, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas by majority decision. The judges scored it 95-95, 98-92, and 96-94. With the victory, Valle, who suffered a cut on the top right side of her forehead, retains her WBC strawweight title.
Ashton Hall arrives to Paul vs Joshua
Ashton Hall arrives for the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua showdown at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Video: Avious Griffin KOs Justin Cardona in first round
Avious Griffin (18-1, 17 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, defeats Cesar Francis (14-3, 9 KOs) of Panama by first-round knockout at welterweight. The official time was 2:59 of the round.
Griffin hurt and dropped Francis with a right hand, followed by left hooks and another right hand.
With the victory, Griffin bounces back from a knockout loss to Julian Rodriguez in June.
Keno Marley defeats Diarra Davis Jr by decision in pro debut
Two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley (1-0) makes a successful pro boxing debut, defeating Baltimore’s Diarra Davis Jr. (2-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at cruiserweight. After four rounds, all three judges scored the fight 40-35.
Paul vs Joshua Kick Off
The action at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, is officially underway. Watch the free prelims above.
Jake Paul final words ahead of Anthony Joshua fight
Jake Paul promises “the biggest upset in sports history,” saying, “Tune in and watch that giant drop.”
Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin: Final Face-Off
Here’s the final face-off between the co-main event fighters Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin. Baumgardner brings her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles to the ring.
Paul vs Joshua Final Face-Off
In case you missed it, here’s the video of the final face-off as Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua come face-to-face during the ceremonial weigh-ins.
Anderson Silva final words ahead of fight vs Tyron Woodley
Check out what Anderson “Spider” Silva had to say at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of his fight with fellow former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
Jake Paul Responds to Anthony Joshua
Check out Jake Paul’s response to Anthony Joshua’s statement that he will outclass him.
AJ vows to outclass Jake Paul
Anthony Joshua confidently told the world at the ceremonial weigh-ins that he will outclass Jake Paul.
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: How to watch and start time
Paul vs Joshua airs live on Netflix at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with free prelims streaming on YouTube at 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT.
In the UK, the event airs live on Saturday, December 20, at 1:00 a.m. GMT, following free prelims that begin on Friday, December 19, at 9:45 p.m. GMT.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 20, at 12:00 p.m. AEDT, following free prelims beginning at 8:45 a.m. AEDT.