Live results: Anthony Joshua KOs Jake Paul in sixth round – Video

Jake Paul faces Anthony Joshua on Friday, December 19, live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami. The two fighters square off in a scheduled eight-round heavyweight bout titled Judgment Day.

Facing his biggest challenge yet, 28-year-old Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of of Cleveland, Ohio, aims for his seventh straight victory since dropping a split decision to Tommy Fury nearly three years ago. Britain’s former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs), 36, returns to the ring following a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois last September.

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Puerto Rico-based Paul looks to “shut everyone up,” while Joshua promised to “shut the man down” and put an end to Paul’s boxing journey.

The co-feature pits Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, against Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada. Baumgardner puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles on the line, while Beaudoin makes her first attempt to become a champion.

On the undercard, former UFC champions Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri, meet in a boxing match at cruiserweight. Additionally, U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, takes on Colombia’s Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs) at super featherweight.

Headlining the free prelims, Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) of Australia, by way of New Zealand, defends her undisputed bantamweight title against Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) of Canada.

Paul vs Joshua results

Get Paul vs Joshua full fight card results below.

Main card

Anthony Joshua def. Jake Paul by KO (R6, 1:31) | Watch video

Alycia Baumgardner def. Leila Beaudoin by unanimous decision (117-110, 117-110, 118-109) | Watch video

Anderson Silva def. Tyron Woodley by TKO (R2, 1:33) | Watch video

Jahmal Harvey def. Kevin Cervantes by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53) | Watch video

Prelims

Cherneka Johnson def. Amanda Galle by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 97-93) Watch video

Caroline Dubois def. Camilla Panatta by unanimous decision (99-90, 99-90, 99-90) Watch video

Yokasta Valle def. Yadira Bustillos by majority decision (95-95, 98-92, 96-94)

Avious Griffin def. Justin Cardona by KO (R1, 2:59)

Keno Marley def. Diarra Davis Jr by unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)

Paul vs Joshua live blog December 20, 2025 7:39 PM EST Jake Paul shares new ringside footage titled “That was fun.” December 20, 2025 2:55 AM EST Video: Jake Paul Taunting Anthony Joshua MVP shared a short where Jake Paul is taunting Anthony Joshua. Full fight highlights are now also streaming. December 20, 2025 2:53 AM EST Jake Paul Suffers Broken Jaw Jake Paul appears to have suffered a broken jaw from Anthony Joshua’s punches. December 20, 2025 1:36 AM EST Paul vs Joshua fight photos now live Check out the fight photos from the event – featuring Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua and the full undercard action. Anthony Joshua knocks down Jake Paul during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix December 20, 2025 12:07 AM EST Video: Anthony Joshua calls out Tyson Fury Post-fight, Anthony Joshua showed respect to Jake Paul and called out Tyson Fury. December 19, 2025 11:04 PM EST Video: Anthony Joshua KOs Jake Paul in sixth round Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) defeats Jake Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) by sixth-round knockout at heavyweight. Referee Chris Young completed the count and waved the fight off after Joshua hurt and dropped Paul with a big right hand. The official time was 1:31 of the round.



Paul also suffered two knockdowns in the fifth round and went down multiple times throughout the fight with no count given. December 19, 2025 10:48 PM EST Video: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Underway The fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua is underway. December 19, 2025 10:35 PM EST Video: Jake Paul makes his ring walk And here’s Jake Paul making his ring walk for the biggest fight of his career. December 19, 2025 10:31 PM EST Video: AJ makes his ring walk Watch Anthony Joshua making his ring walk to face Jake Paul. December 19, 2025 9:52 PM EST Main event time: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua It’s time for the main event, featuring Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, taking on former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of the UK.



Paul, who won his previous bout in June by unanimous decision against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., was originally scheduled to face lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis in an exhibition matchup in November, which was later canceled.



Joshua returns to the ring after almost a year-long layoff following his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last December. Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix December 19, 2025 9:50 PM EST Alycia Baumgardner defeats Leila Beaudoin by decision to retain title Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defeats Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (13-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles. After 12 rounds, the judges scored it 117-110, 117-110, and 118-109. Alycia Baumgardner defeats Leila Beaudoin during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix December 19, 2025 9:37 PM EST Video: Alycia Baumgardner knocks down Leila Beaudoin In the seventh round, Alycia Baumgardner scores a knockdown on Leila Beaudoin with a right hand. December 19, 2025 9:23 PM EST Video: Silva drops and stops Woodley Here’s a video from different angles featuring Anderson Silva’s stoppage victory over Tyron Woodley. December 19, 2025 8:37 PM EST Co-feature: Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin In the co-feature, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds. Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix December 19, 2025 8:31 PM EST Video: Anderson Silva TKOs Tyron Woodley in second round Anderson Silva (4-2, 3 KOs) of Brazil defeats fellow former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (0-3) of Ferguson, Missouri, by second-round TKO at cruiserweight. The official time was 1:33 of the round.



Silva rocked and dropped Woodley in the second round with a right uppercut followed by additional punches. Woodley managed to get back to his feet but didn’t look like he wanted to continue, and the referee stepped in to stop the fight. December 19, 2025 8:06 PM EST Jake Paul Arrives Jake Paul arrives at the Kaseya Center in Miami for his fight against Anthony Joshua. December 19, 2025 7:59 PM EST Up next: Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley Up next is a six-round cruiserweight bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri.



50-year-old Silva is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Jake Paul in October 2022. Woodley, 43, lost both of his boxing fights against Paul in 2021. Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley face off during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix December 19, 2025 7:55 PM EST Jahmal Harvey defeats Kevin Cervantes by decision U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (2-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, defeats Colombia’s Kevin Cervantes (5-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision. After six rounds at super featherweight, all three judges scored the fight 60-53.



On his way to victory, in the first round Harvey scored a knockdown. Jahmal Harvey defeats Kevin Cervantes during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix December 19, 2025 7:44 PM EST Video: Jahmal Harvey knocks down Kevin Cervantes Jahmal Harvey scores a knockdown on Kevin Cervantes in the first round. December 19, 2025 7:39 PM EST Anthony Joshua Arrives Anthony Joshua arrives at the Kaseya Center ahead of his bout against Jake Paul. December 19, 2025 7:00 PM EST First up: Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes In the main card opener, U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, faces Colombia’s Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super featherweight. Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes face off during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix December 19, 2025 6:57 PM EST Alycia Baumgardner Arrives Alycia Baumgardner arrives at the Kaseya Center for her bout against Leila Beaudoin. December 19, 2025 6:55 PM EST Cherneka Johnson defeats Amanda Galle by decision to retain title New Zealand-Australian Cherneka Johnson (19-2, 8 KOs) defeats Amanda Galle (12-1-1, 1 KO) of Canada by unanimous decision, making the first successful defense of her undisputed bantamweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93.



Johnson retains her IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO 118-pound belts.



Both fighters suffered cuts from a clash of heads. Cherneka Johnson during her bout against Amanda Galle at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix December 19, 2025 6:41 PM EST Video: Johnson vs Galle Underway The final fight on the prelims is underway, as New Zealand-Australian Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) defends her undisputed bantamweight title against Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) of Canada. December 19, 2025 6:12 PM EST Caroline Dubois defeats Camilla Panatta by decision to retain title Caroline Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) of the UK defeats Italy’s Camilla Panatta (8-3-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 99-90. With the victory, Dubois retains her WBC lightweight title, making a successful U.S. debut.



On her way to victory, Dubois dropped Panatta with a right hook at the end of the sixth round. December 19, 2025 6:01 PM EST Tyron Woodley Arrives Tyron Woodley arrives at the Kaseya Center for his bout against fellow former UFC champion Anderson Silva. December 19, 2025 5:29 PM EST Yokasta Valle defeats Yadira Bustillos by decision to retain title Nicaraguan-born Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs) of Costa Rica defeats Yadira Bustillos (11-2, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas by majority decision. The judges scored it 95-95, 98-92, and 96-94. With the victory, Valle, who suffered a cut on the top right side of her forehead, retains her WBC strawweight title. Yokasta Valle during her bout against Yadira Bustillos at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix December 19, 2025 5:14 PM EST Ashton Hall arrives to Paul vs Joshua Ashton Hall arrives for the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua showdown at the Kaseya Center in Miami. December 19, 2025 4:26 PM EST Video: Avious Griffin KOs Justin Cardona in first round Avious Griffin (18-1, 17 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, defeats Cesar Francis (14-3, 9 KOs) of Panama by first-round knockout at welterweight. The official time was 2:59 of the round.



Griffin hurt and dropped Francis with a right hand, followed by left hooks and another right hand.



With the victory, Griffin bounces back from a knockout loss to Julian Rodriguez in June. December 19, 2025 4:12 PM EST Keno Marley defeats Diarra Davis Jr by decision in pro debut Two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley (1-0) makes a successful pro boxing debut, defeating Baltimore’s Diarra Davis Jr. (2-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at cruiserweight. After four rounds, all three judges scored the fight 40-35. Keno Marley punches Diarra Davis Jr during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix December 19, 2025 3:45 PM EST Paul vs Joshua Kick Off The action at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, is officially underway. Watch the free prelims above. Announcer Kody Mommaerts aka 'Big Mo' and ring girl Marissa Ayers during MVP Showcase 2 at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix December 19, 2025 3:26 PM EST Jake Paul final words ahead of Anthony Joshua fight Jake Paul promises “the biggest upset in sports history,” saying, “Tune in and watch that giant drop.” December 19, 2025 3:05 PM EST Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin: Final Face-Off Here’s the final face-off between the co-main event fighters Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin. Baumgardner brings her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles to the ring. December 19, 2025 2:29 PM EST Paul vs Joshua Final Face-Off In case you missed it, here’s the video of the final face-off as Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua come face-to-face during the ceremonial weigh-ins. December 19, 2025 2:12 PM EST Anderson Silva final words ahead of fight vs Tyron Woodley Check out what Anderson “Spider” Silva had to say at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of his fight with fellow former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. December 19, 2025 6:27 AM EST Jake Paul Responds to Anthony Joshua Check out Jake Paul’s response to Anthony Joshua’s statement that he will outclass him. December 19, 2025 5:19 AM EST AJ vows to outclass Jake Paul Anthony Joshua confidently told the world at the ceremonial weigh-ins that he will outclass Jake Paul. December 18, 2025 11:01 PM EST Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: How to watch and start time Paul vs Joshua airs live on Netflix at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with free prelims streaming on YouTube at 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT.



In the UK, the event airs live on Saturday, December 20, at 1:00 a.m. GMT, following free prelims that begin on Friday, December 19, at 9:45 p.m. GMT.



In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 20, at 12:00 p.m. AEDT, following free prelims beginning at 8:45 a.m. AEDT. Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix