Photos: Anthony Joshua outclasses Jake Paul, stops him in sixth round

Anthony Joshua dominated Jake Paul en route to a stoppage victory on Friday, December 19, live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion claimed the win by knockout, sending his opponent from Cleveland, Ohio, to the canvas multiple times along the way.

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) knocked out Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) with a big right hand. Referee Chris Young completed the count and waved the fight off at 1:31 of the sixth round.

Advertisement

With the victory, Joshua, 36, bounced back from a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois last September. Post-fight, he called out fellow Brit Tyson Fury.

Paul, 28, who was originally scheduled to face lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis in an exhibition matchup in November, saw his six-fight winning streak snapped.

Announcer Kody Mommaerts aka ‘Big Mo’ and ring girl Raphaela Milagres at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua makes his ring walk at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul makes his ring walk at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua throws a hook during his bout against Jake Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua throws an uppercut during his bout against Jake Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua throws a punch during his bout against Jake Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua knocks down Jake Paul during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Boxer Jake Paul and referee Chris Young during Paul’s fight against Anthony Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua during his bout against Jake Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix

Referee Chris Young raises Anthony Joshua’s hand in victory over Jake Paul during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul after their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

On Paul vs Joshua undercard

In the co-feature, Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defeated Leila Beaudoin (13-2, 2 KOs) of Canada by unanimous decision, with scores of 117-110, 117-110, and 118-109. On her way to victory, Baumgardner dropped Beaudoin in the seventh round with a right hand.

Baumgardner retained her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles, while Beaudoin was unsuccessful in her first attempt to become a champion.

Among other Paul vs Joshua results, Anderson Silva (4-2, 3 KOs) of Brazil defeated Tyron Woodley (0-3) of Ferguson, Missouri, by second-round TKO at cruiserweight. The official time of the stoppage was 1:33 of the round.

Silva rocked fellow former UFC champion Woodley with an uppercut followed by punches. Woodley went down but managed to get back on his feet. The fight, however, did not resume, as the referee stepped in and waved it off, ruling Woodley unable to continue.

Kicking off the main card, U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (2-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, defeated Kevin Cervantes (5-1, 5 KOs) of Colombia by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-53. On his way to victory, Harvey scored a knockdown in the first round.

Leila Beaudoin during her bout against Alycia Baumgardner at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Leila Beaudoin punches Alycia Baumgardner during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner punches Leila Beaudoin during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Referee Alicia Collins raises Alycia Baumgardner’s hand in victory over Leila Beaudoin during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner victorious over Leila Beaudoin during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Anderson Silva dominates Tyron Woodley during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix

Anderson Silva defeats Tyron Woodley during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Jahmal Harvey throws a punch during his bout against Kevin Cervantes at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Jahmal Harvey victorious over Kevin Cervantes during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

On Paul vs Joshua prelims

Among the prelims, New Zealand-Australian Cherneka Johnson (19-2, 8 KOs) defeated Amanda Galle (12-1-1, 1 KO) of Canada by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93. With the victory, Johnson made the first successful defense of her undisputed bantamweight title, retaining her IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO 118-pound belts. During the fight, both fighters suffered cuts from an accidental clash of heads.

Britain’s Caroline Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) successfully defended her WBC lightweight title, scoring a unanimous decision over Camilla Panatta (8-3-1, 1 KO) of Italy. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 99-90. On her way to victory in her U.S. debut, Dubois dropped Panatta with a right hook at the end of the sixth round.

In the first championship bout of the night, Nicaraguan-born Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs) of Costa Rica retained her WBC strawweight title, defeating Las Vegas’ Yadira Bustillos (11-2, 2 KOs) by majority decision, with scores of 95-95, 98-92, and 96-94. En route to her victory, three-division champion Valle suffered a cut on the top right side of her forehead.

Cherneka Johnson during her bout against Amanda Galle at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix

Cherneka Johnson talks to Ariel Helwani after her victory over Amanda Galle at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Caroline Dubois punches Camilla Panatta during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Caroline Dubois victorious over Camilla Panatta during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Yokasta Valle punches Yadira Bustillos during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Yokasta Valle after her victory over Yadira Bustillos during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Avious Griffin knocks down Justin Cardona during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Avious Griffin defeats Justin Cardona during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Keno Marley throws a jab during his bout against Diarra Davis Jr at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Keno Marley defeats Diarra Davis Jr during their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Avious Griffin (18-1, 17 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, returned to winning ways, defeating Panama’s Cesar Francis (14-3, 9 KOs) by knockout in the final seconds of the opening round. Griffin hurt Francis with a right hand, followed by a pair of left hooks and another right hand. The welterweight bout officially ended at 2:59 of the first round.

In the event opener, two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley (1-0) made a successful pro boxing debut, scoring a unanimous decision over Diarra Davis Jr. (2-2, 1 KO) of Baltimore, Maryland. After four rounds at cruiserweight, all three judges scored it 40-35.