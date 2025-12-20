Photos: Anthony Joshua outclasses Jake Paul, stops him in sixth round

Anthony Joshua dominated Jake Paul en route to a stoppage victory on Friday, December 19, live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion claimed the win by knockout, sending his opponent from Cleveland, Ohio, to the canvas multiple times along the way.
Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) knocked out Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) with a big right hand. Referee Chris Young completed the count and waved the fight off at 1:31 of the sixth round.
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With the victory, Joshua, 36, bounced back from a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois last September. Post-fight, he called out fellow Brit Tyson Fury.
Paul, 28, who was originally scheduled to face lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis in an exhibition matchup in November, saw his six-fight winning streak snapped.
On Paul vs Joshua undercard
In the co-feature, Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defeated Leila Beaudoin (13-2, 2 KOs) of Canada by unanimous decision, with scores of 117-110, 117-110, and 118-109. On her way to victory, Baumgardner dropped Beaudoin in the seventh round with a right hand.
Baumgardner retained her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles, while Beaudoin was unsuccessful in her first attempt to become a champion.
Among other Paul vs Joshua results, Anderson Silva (4-2, 3 KOs) of Brazil defeated Tyron Woodley (0-3) of Ferguson, Missouri, by second-round TKO at cruiserweight. The official time of the stoppage was 1:33 of the round.
Silva rocked fellow former UFC champion Woodley with an uppercut followed by punches. Woodley went down but managed to get back on his feet. The fight, however, did not resume, as the referee stepped in and waved it off, ruling Woodley unable to continue.
Kicking off the main card, U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (2-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, defeated Kevin Cervantes (5-1, 5 KOs) of Colombia by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-53. On his way to victory, Harvey scored a knockdown in the first round.
On Paul vs Joshua prelims
Among the prelims, New Zealand-Australian Cherneka Johnson (19-2, 8 KOs) defeated Amanda Galle (12-1-1, 1 KO) of Canada by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93. With the victory, Johnson made the first successful defense of her undisputed bantamweight title, retaining her IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO 118-pound belts. During the fight, both fighters suffered cuts from an accidental clash of heads.
Britain’s Caroline Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) successfully defended her WBC lightweight title, scoring a unanimous decision over Camilla Panatta (8-3-1, 1 KO) of Italy. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 99-90. On her way to victory in her U.S. debut, Dubois dropped Panatta with a right hook at the end of the sixth round.
In the first championship bout of the night, Nicaraguan-born Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs) of Costa Rica retained her WBC strawweight title, defeating Las Vegas’ Yadira Bustillos (11-2, 2 KOs) by majority decision, with scores of 95-95, 98-92, and 96-94. En route to her victory, three-division champion Valle suffered a cut on the top right side of her forehead.
Avious Griffin (18-1, 17 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, returned to winning ways, defeating Panama’s Cesar Francis (14-3, 9 KOs) by knockout in the final seconds of the opening round. Griffin hurt Francis with a right hand, followed by a pair of left hooks and another right hand. The welterweight bout officially ended at 2:59 of the first round.
In the event opener, two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley (1-0) made a successful pro boxing debut, scoring a unanimous decision over Diarra Davis Jr. (2-2, 1 KO) of Baltimore, Maryland. After four rounds at cruiserweight, all three judges scored it 40-35.