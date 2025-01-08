Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Opetaia vs Nyika results, start time, live stream, main event, full fight card

Jai Opetaia vs David Nyika live results from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jai Opetaia faces David Nyika live from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia
Jai Opetaia and David Nyika come face-to-face ahead of their world title bout at GCCEC on the Gold Coast, QLD, Australia on January 8, 2025 | Tasman Fighters
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Jai Opetaia faces David Nyika live on DAZN from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia on January 8. The contest features the defending IBF cruiserweight champion representing the host country up against the challenger from New Zealand. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

29-year-old southpaw Jai Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) of Sydney, New South Wales makes the second defense of his 200-pound belt in his second reign. 29-year-old David Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) of Hamilton, New Zealand makes his first attempt to become champion, taking the fight on short notice as a replacement for Huseyin Cinkara, who withdrew due to injury.

In the co-main event, Justis Huni (11-0, 6 KOs) of Australia goes up against Shaun Potgieter (10-1, 7 KOs) of South Africa. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Among the Opetaia vs Nyika undercard bouts, Max McIntyre (6-0, 5 KOs) of Australia and Abdulselam Saman (8-1, 1 KOs) of Turkey clash in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. Local Ben Mahoney (14-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Fan Zhang (8-2-1, 5 KOs) of China in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.

As well, Teremoana Jnr (5-0, 5 KOs) of Australia and Osasu Otobo (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Germany square off in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Australia’s Taylah Gentzen (6-0, 3 KOs) and Shauna Browne (4-0, 3 KOs) of Ireland meet in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

Also on the card is a four-round all-Australian light heavyweight showdown between Billy McAllister (2-0, 2 KOs) and Jordan Towns (2-2, 1 KOs). Tony Ingram (6-0, 3 KOs) of Australia and Runqi Zhou (8-2-1, 3 KOs) of China battle it out in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

In addition, Kodi Shallali (1-1) of Australia and Albert Tu’ua (1-1) of Samoa go head-to-head in a four-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Jai Williams and Jag Guthmann-Chester make their respective debuts in a three 2-minute round bout at super featherweight.

Watch on DAZN

Jai Opetaia vs David Nyika results

Get Jai Opetaia vs David Nyika full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (Live now)

  • Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika – Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title
  • Justis Huni vs. Shaun Potgieter
  • Max McIntyre vs. Abdulselam Saman
  • Ben Mahoney vs. Fan Zhang
  • Teremoana Jnr vs. Osasu Otobo
  • Taylah Gentzen vs. Shauna Browne
  • Billy McAllister def. Jordan Towns by TKO (R2)

Prelims

  • Runqi Zhou def. Tony Ingram by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 78-74)
  • Kodi Shallali vs. Albert Tu’ua – majority draw (37-37, 37-38, 37-37)
  • Jag Guthmann-Ches def. Jai Williams by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.