Opetaia vs Nyika results, start time, live stream, main event, full fight card

Jai Opetaia faces David Nyika live on DAZN from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia on January 8. The contest features the defending IBF cruiserweight champion representing the host country up against the challenger from New Zealand. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

29-year-old southpaw Jai Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) of Sydney, New South Wales makes the second defense of his 200-pound belt in his second reign. 29-year-old David Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) of Hamilton, New Zealand makes his first attempt to become champion, taking the fight on short notice as a replacement for Huseyin Cinkara, who withdrew due to injury.

In the co-main event, Justis Huni (11-0, 6 KOs) of Australia goes up against Shaun Potgieter (10-1, 7 KOs) of South Africa. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Among the Opetaia vs Nyika undercard bouts, Max McIntyre (6-0, 5 KOs) of Australia and Abdulselam Saman (8-1, 1 KOs) of Turkey clash in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. Local Ben Mahoney (14-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Fan Zhang (8-2-1, 5 KOs) of China in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.

As well, Teremoana Jnr (5-0, 5 KOs) of Australia and Osasu Otobo (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Germany square off in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Australia’s Taylah Gentzen (6-0, 3 KOs) and Shauna Browne (4-0, 3 KOs) of Ireland meet in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

Also on the card is a four-round all-Australian light heavyweight showdown between Billy McAllister (2-0, 2 KOs) and Jordan Towns (2-2, 1 KOs). Tony Ingram (6-0, 3 KOs) of Australia and Runqi Zhou (8-2-1, 3 KOs) of China battle it out in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

In addition, Kodi Shallali (1-1) of Australia and Albert Tu’ua (1-1) of Samoa go head-to-head in a four-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Jai Williams and Jag Guthmann-Chester make their respective debuts in a three 2-minute round bout at super featherweight.

Jai Opetaia vs David Nyika results

Main card (Live now)

Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika – Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title

Justis Huni vs. Shaun Potgieter

Max McIntyre vs. Abdulselam Saman

Ben Mahoney vs. Fan Zhang

Teremoana Jnr vs. Osasu Otobo

Taylah Gentzen vs. Shauna Browne

Billy McAllister def. Jordan Towns by TKO (R2)

Prelims