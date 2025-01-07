Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Jai Opetaia vs David Nyika on weight for 200 lbs title

Jai Opetaia defends IBF cruiserweight title against David Nyika on the Gold Coast, Australia

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jai Opetaia and David Nyika at the weigh-ins ahead of their title fight
Jai Opetaia and David Nyika at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at GCCEC on the Gold Coast, QLD, Australia on January 8, 2025 | Tasman Fighters

Jai Opetaia and David Nyika successfully weighed in for the first world title fight of 2025 taking place at GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia on January 8. The local champion and the challenger from New Zealand both made the required 90.7 kg / 200 lbs championship limit and made it official.

Sydney’s IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) came in at 90.5 kg, which is approximately 199.5 lbs, for the second defense of the belt in his second reign. Challenger David Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) of Hamilton, NZ showed the same for his first attempt to land one of four major belts.

Australia’s Justis Huni (11-0, 6 KOs) came in at 109.5 kg, which is approximately 241.83 lbs, for his co-main event bout against Shaun Potgieter (10-1, 7 KOs) of South Africa. The latter was 113.9 kg, which is approximately 250.04 lbs.

Check out the current Opetaia vs Nyika lineup below.

Jai Opetaia
Jai Opetaia | Tasman Fighters
David Nyika
David Nyika | Tasman Fighters
Jai Opetaia and David Nyika come face to face
Jai Opetaia and David Nyika come face to face | Tasman Fighters
Jai Opetaia and David Nyika come go head-to-head
Jai Opetaia and David Nyika come go head-to-head | Tasman Fighters
Justis Huni and Shaun Potgieter
Justis Huni and Shaun Potgieter come face to face | Tasman Fighters
Justis Huni and Shaun Potgieter
Justis Huni and Shaun Potgieter | Tasman Fighters
Max McIntyre and Abdulselam Saman
Max McIntyre and Abdulselam Saman come face to face | Tasman Fighters
Ben Mahoney and Fan Zhang
Ben Mahoney and Fan Zhang | Tasman Fighters
Teremoana Jnr and Osasu Otobo
Teremoana Jnr and Osasu Otobo | Tasman Fighters
Taylah Gentzen and Shauna Browne
Taylah Gentzen and Shauna Browne come face to face | Tasman Fighters
Billy McAllister and Jordan Towns
Billy McAllister and Jordan Towns come face to face | Tasman Fighters
Tony Ingram and Runqi Zhou
Tony Ingram and Runqi Zhou | Tasman Fighters
Kodi Shallali and Albert Tu'ua
Kodi Shallali and Albert Tu’ua | Tasman Fighters
Jai Williams and Jag Guthmann-Ches
Jai Williams and Jag Guthmann-Ches | Tasman Fighters

Opetaia vs Nyika fight card

  • Jai Opetaia (90.5 kg) vs. David Nyika (90.5 kg) – Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title
  • Justis Huni (109.5 kg) vs. Shaun Potgieter (113.9 kg)
  • Max McIntyre (76.05 kg) vs. Abdulselam Saman (75.9 kg)
  • Ben Mahoney (69.6 kg) vs. Fan Zhang (69.25 kg)
  • Teremoana Jnr (121 kg) vs. Osasu Otobo (129.15 kg kg)
  • Taylah Gentzen (62.35 kg) vs. Shauna Browne (62.75 kg)
  • Billy McAllister (78.85 kg) vs. Jordan Towns (79.3 kg)
  • Tony Ingram (57.05 kg) vs. Runqi Zhou (56.85 kg)
  • Kodi Shallali (70.95 kg) vs. Albert Tu’ua (70.75 kg)
  • Jai Williams (57.55 kg) vs. Jag Guthmann-Ches (57.45 kg)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.