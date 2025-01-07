Photos: Jai Opetaia vs David Nyika on weight for 200 lbs title

Jai Opetaia and David Nyika successfully weighed in for the first world title fight of 2025 taking place at GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia on January 8. The local champion and the challenger from New Zealand both made the required 90.7 kg / 200 lbs championship limit and made it official.
Sydney’s IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) came in at 90.5 kg, which is approximately 199.5 lbs, for the second defense of the belt in his second reign. Challenger David Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) of Hamilton, NZ showed the same for his first attempt to land one of four major belts.
Australia’s Justis Huni (11-0, 6 KOs) came in at 109.5 kg, which is approximately 241.83 lbs, for his co-main event bout against Shaun Potgieter (10-1, 7 KOs) of South Africa. The latter was 113.9 kg, which is approximately 250.04 lbs.
Check out the current Opetaia vs Nyika lineup below.
Opetaia vs Nyika fight card
- Jai Opetaia (90.5 kg) vs. David Nyika (90.5 kg) – Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title
- Justis Huni (109.5 kg) vs. Shaun Potgieter (113.9 kg)
- Max McIntyre (76.05 kg) vs. Abdulselam Saman (75.9 kg)
- Ben Mahoney (69.6 kg) vs. Fan Zhang (69.25 kg)
- Teremoana Jnr (121 kg) vs. Osasu Otobo (129.15 kg kg)
- Taylah Gentzen (62.35 kg) vs. Shauna Browne (62.75 kg)
- Billy McAllister (78.85 kg) vs. Jordan Towns (79.3 kg)
- Tony Ingram (57.05 kg) vs. Runqi Zhou (56.85 kg)
- Kodi Shallali (70.95 kg) vs. Albert Tu’ua (70.75 kg)
- Jai Williams (57.55 kg) vs. Jag Guthmann-Ches (57.45 kg)