Live results: Jai Opetaia defends title against Claudio Squeo on Gold Coast

Jai Opetaia faces Claudio Squeo on Sunday, June 8, live from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout, with the IBF cruiserweight title on the line.

Two-time and current champion Opetaia (27-0, 21 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt during his second reign. In his previous outing in January, the undefeated 29-year-old Sydney southpaw stopped David Nyika in the fourth round. Unbeaten 34-year-old Squeo (17-0, 9 KOs) of Italy, who previously held the European strap, challenges for a world title in his first fight outside his home country.

On the Opetaia vs Squeo undercard, Tyler Blizzard (9-0, 4 KOs) takes on Rocky Ogden (7-2, 5 KOs) in a 10-round all-Australian battle for the IBF Pan Pacific featherweight strap. Also, Danny Keating (9-0, 5 KOs) of Ireland and Blake Minto (16-6-2, 4 KOs) of Australia go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at welterweight.

Plus, Australia-based Conor Wallace (15-1, 11 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Dylan Colin (14-1, 4 KOs) of France clash in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Additionally, Brisbane-based Max McIntyre (7-0, 6 KOs) and Ricaia Warren (5-0, 4 KOs) of New Zealand meet in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Opetaia vs Squeo airs live on DAZN. The start time is 5:00 AM ET in the U.S., and 10:00 AM BST in the UK. The local start time in Australia is 7:00 PM AEST. The prelims begin two and a half hours earlier.

Opetaia vs Squeo live blog June 8, 2025 2:28 AM EDT Opetaia vs Squeo free prelims Among the Opetaia vs Squeo prelims, Mariah Turner and Leah Reuben duel for the vacant Australian featherweight title. Plus, Austin Aokuso takes on Ikenna Enyi at light heavyweight, Xavier Fletcher meets Alivereti Dodomo at super middleweight, and Matt Floyd faces Jack Gregory at an 85-kg catchweight. June 8, 2025 2:00 AM EDT Mahoney vs Colmenares reportedly off The scheduled super welterweight bout between Australia's Ben Mahoney (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Eddy Colmenares (9-2-1, 9 KOs) of Venezuela appears to have been canceled, subject to confirmation. June 8, 2025 1:32 AM EDT Who wins Opetaia vs Squeo world title showdown The fight action begins in less than an hour. What's your prediction for Opetaia vs Squeo – or any other bout on the card? Leave your picks in the comments below. June 8, 2025 12:49 AM EDT Video: Jai Opetaia KO's David Nyika in fourth round In case you missed it – the fight highlight video featuring Jai Opetaia in his January bout against David Nyika is now streaming.

Opetaia vs Squeo results

Get Opetaia vs Squeo full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo

Conor Wallace vs. Dylan Colin

Tyler Blizzard vs. Rocky Ogden

Danny Keating vs. Blake Minto

Max McIntyre vs. Ricaia Warren

Prelims

Live