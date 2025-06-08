Subscribe
Live results: Jai Opetaia defends title against Claudio Squeo on Gold Coast

Jai Opetaia defends his IBF cruiserweight title against Claudio Squeo, live from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Image featuring the faces of Jai Opetaia and Claudio Squeo, promoting their boxing bout on the Gold Coast, Australia
Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo airs live from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia, on June 8, 2025 | DAZN
Jai Opetaia faces Claudio Squeo on Sunday, June 8, live from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout, with the IBF cruiserweight title on the line.

Two-time and current champion Opetaia (27-0, 21 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt during his second reign. In his previous outing in January, the undefeated 29-year-old Sydney southpaw stopped David Nyika in the fourth round. Unbeaten 34-year-old Squeo (17-0, 9 KOs) of Italy, who previously held the European strap, challenges for a world title in his first fight outside his home country.

On the Opetaia vs Squeo undercard, Tyler Blizzard (9-0, 4 KOs) takes on Rocky Ogden (7-2, 5 KOs) in a 10-round all-Australian battle for the IBF Pan Pacific featherweight strap. Also, Danny Keating (9-0, 5 KOs) of Ireland and Blake Minto (16-6-2, 4 KOs) of Australia go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at welterweight.

Plus, Australia-based Conor Wallace (15-1, 11 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Dylan Colin (14-1, 4 KOs) of France clash in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Additionally, Brisbane-based Max McIntyre (7-0, 6 KOs) and Ricaia Warren (5-0, 4 KOs) of New Zealand meet in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Opetaia vs Squeo airs live on DAZN. The start time is 5:00 AM ET in the U.S., and 10:00 AM BST in the UK. The local start time in Australia is 7:00 PM AEST. The prelims begin two and a half hours earlier.

Opetaia vs Squeo live blog

Opetaia vs Squeo free prelims

Among the Opetaia vs Squeo prelims, Mariah Turner and Leah Reuben duel for the vacant Australian featherweight title. Plus, Austin Aokuso takes on Ikenna Enyi at light heavyweight, Xavier Fletcher meets Alivereti Dodomo at super middleweight, and Matt Floyd faces Jack Gregory at an 85-kg catchweight.

Mahoney vs Colmenares reportedly off

The scheduled super welterweight bout between Australia’s Ben Mahoney (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Eddy Colmenares (9-2-1, 9 KOs) of Venezuela appears to have been canceled, subject to confirmation.

Who wins Opetaia vs Squeo world title showdown

The fight action begins in less than an hour. What’s your prediction for Opetaia vs Squeo – or any other bout on the card? Leave your picks in the comments below.

Video: Jai Opetaia KO's David Nyika in fourth round

In case you missed it – the fight highlight video featuring Jai Opetaia in his January bout against David Nyika is now streaming.

Opetaia vs Squeo: How to watch & start time

Opetaia vs Squeo results

Get Opetaia vs Squeo full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo
  • Conor Wallace vs. Dylan Colin
  • Tyler Blizzard vs. Rocky Ogden
  • Danny Keating vs. Blake Minto
  • Max McIntyre vs. Ricaia Warren

Prelims

Live
  • Austin Aokuso vs. Ikenna Enyi
  • Mariah Turner vs. Leah Reuben
  • Xavier Fletcher vs. Alivereti Dodomo
  • Matt Floyd vs. Jack Gregory
Latest News

