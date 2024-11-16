Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Zurdo Ramirez vs Billam-Smith: Latino Night results, start time, live stream, full card

Latino Night: Zurdo vs Billam-Smith results from The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez faces Chris Billam-Smith atop the Latino Night card
Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith come face to face ahead of their bout at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) faces Chris Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) atop the “Latino Night” card live from The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16. The contest features Mexico’s WBA cruiserweight champion up against the WBO 200-pound titleholder of the UK. The pair battles it out for the unified title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The 12-round co-main event is a WBO super lightweight title eliminator, pitting former unified champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA against unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr (30-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA. Also on the card, a 10-round lightweight matchup between unbeaten Mexican William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) and former champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia.

In another 12-round world title unification, Puerto Rico’s WBO flyweight champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) meets WBA 105-pound champion Knockout CP Freshmart (25-0, 9 KOs) of Thailand. Plus, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs) takes on Botirzhon Akhmedov (10-3, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan in 10-rounder at super lightweight. The event opener is a six-round welterweight bout between representative of the country-host Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0, 1 KOs) and Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (5-6) of Mexico.

Watch on DAZN

Latino Night: Zurdo vs Billam-Smith results

Get Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(12 pm ET / 9 am PT / 5 pm GMT)

  • Gilberto Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith
  • Jose Ramirez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr
  • William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer
  • Oscar Collazo vs. Thammanoon Niyomtrong aka Knockout CP Freshmart
  • Oscar Duarte vs. Botirzhon Akhmedov
  • Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.