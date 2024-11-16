Zurdo Ramirez vs Billam-Smith: Latino Night results, start time, live stream, full card

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) faces Chris Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) atop the “Latino Night” card live from The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16. The contest features Mexico’s WBA cruiserweight champion up against the WBO 200-pound titleholder of the UK. The pair battles it out for the unified title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The 12-round co-main event is a WBO super lightweight title eliminator, pitting former unified champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA against unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr (30-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA. Also on the card, a 10-round lightweight matchup between unbeaten Mexican William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) and former champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia.

In another 12-round world title unification, Puerto Rico’s WBO flyweight champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) meets WBA 105-pound champion Knockout CP Freshmart (25-0, 9 KOs) of Thailand. Plus, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs) takes on Botirzhon Akhmedov (10-3, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan in 10-rounder at super lightweight. The event opener is a six-round welterweight bout between representative of the country-host Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0, 1 KOs) and Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (5-6) of Mexico.

