Full Fight: Jake Paul drops Nate Diaz in fifth round, wins by decision

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul makes his 2024 ring debut against Ryan Bourland live from José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 2. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at cruiserweight.

The Cleveland native is looking for his third win in a row. In his previous outing late last year, Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) KO’d Andre August in the first round. Last August in Dallas, he earned a unanimous decision against Nate Diaz. The full fight video of the latter’s bout hit the stream today.

With the win against Nate Diaz, Jake Paul returned to winning ways after dropping a split decision against Tommy Fury last February. On his way to victory by unanimous decision, the 27-year-old tagged former UFC star with a left hook securing a knockdown.

Paul vs Bourland serves as the co-feature on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke.