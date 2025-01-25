Pacheco vs Nelson results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Diego Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) faces Steven Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs) live on DAZN from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on January 25. The contest pits the unbeaten Los Angeles native against the undefeated opponent from Omaha, Nebraska. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round bout at super middleweight. Pacheco’s WBC USA and WBO International titles are on the line.

In the co-main event, Andy Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba takes on Omar Salcido Gamez (20-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Cruz’s IBF International lightweight title at stake.

Also on the main card is a 10-round welterweight bout between Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) of Upland, California and former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-6-1, 14 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Plus, Leonardo Rubalcava (9-0, 3 KOs) of Mexico and Israel Mercado (11-1-1, 7 KOs) of Pomona, California go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Among the Pacheco vs Nelson prelims, Woodland, California-based Nishant Dev of India makes his pro boxing debut in a six-round middleweight bout against Alton Wiggins (1-0-1) of Berkeley, California. Brooklyn’s Harley Mederos (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Arturo de Isla (5-2-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico in a six-rounder at lightweight. The event opener is a four-round super featherweight matchup between Zaquin Moses (1-0) of Newark, New Jersey and Mario Garcia (3-0, 3 KOs) of Mexico.

Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson results

Get Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson full fight card

Main card (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson

Andy Cruz vs. Omar Salcido

Ernesto Mercado vs. Jose Pedraza

Leonardo Rubalcava vs. Israel Mercado

Prelims (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)