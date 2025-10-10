Subscribe
Live results: Deonte Brown faces Grimardi Machuca

Deonte Brown and Grimardi Machuca clash for the WBA Continental Americas title in Commerce, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Deonte Brown and Grimardi Machuca face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Commerce, CA
Deonte Brown and Grimardi Machuca face off at the weigh-in on October 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA. Photo by Edison Sigua/Red Owl Boxing
Deonte Brown faces Grimardi Machuca live from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Friday, October 10. The two fighters clash for the WBA Continental Americas title at super featherweight. The contest headlines the event billed as “Boxfest XVI.”

Deonte Brown (16-0, 11 KOs) of Morgan City, LA looks for his second victory of the year after defeating Dennis Contreras by unanimous decision in April. Camden, NJ-based Machuca (17-2, 14 KOs) of Venezuelan is coming off two straight decision losses to Branden Pizarro and Pablo Vicente. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

On the undercard, North Hollywood’s Saul Sanchez (21-4, 12 KOs) takes on Puerto Rico’s Edwin Rodriguez (12-9-2, 5 KOs) at bantamweight. Criztec Bazaldua (6-1, 1 KO) of Long Beach, CA meets Darian Castro (3-0, 1 KO) of Las Vegas at super lightweight.

Shakilya Ellis makes her pro debut against Mexico’s Maria Salinas (27-12-6, 7 KOs) at featherweight. A super bantamweight bout pits Cornellio Phipps (5-0, 2 KOs) of Oxford, PA against Jessie Mandapat (9-2-1, 5 KOs) of Anaheim, CA. The telecast opener features a welterweight matchup between Angel Perez (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and Sachin Rohila (8-4, 2 KOs) of Sacramento, CA.

Brown vs Machuca live blog

Brown vs Machuca: How to watch and start time

Brown vs Machuca airs live on DAZN. The start time is 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Brown vs Machuca results

Get Brown vs Machuca full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT)

  • Deonte Brown vs. Grimardi Machuca
  • Saul Sanchez vs. Edwin Rodriguez
  • Criztec Bazaldua vs. Darian Castro
  • Shakilya Ellis vs. Maria Salinas
  • Cornellio Phipps vs. Jessie Mandapat
  • Angel Perez vs. Sachin Rohila
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

