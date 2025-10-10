Live results: Deonte Brown faces Grimardi Machuca

Deonte Brown faces Grimardi Machuca live from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Friday, October 10. The two fighters clash for the WBA Continental Americas title at super featherweight. The contest headlines the event billed as “Boxfest XVI.”

Deonte Brown (16-0, 11 KOs) of Morgan City, LA looks for his second victory of the year after defeating Dennis Contreras by unanimous decision in April. Camden, NJ-based Machuca (17-2, 14 KOs) of Venezuelan is coming off two straight decision losses to Branden Pizarro and Pablo Vicente. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

On the undercard, North Hollywood’s Saul Sanchez (21-4, 12 KOs) takes on Puerto Rico’s Edwin Rodriguez (12-9-2, 5 KOs) at bantamweight. Criztec Bazaldua (6-1, 1 KO) of Long Beach, CA meets Darian Castro (3-0, 1 KO) of Las Vegas at super lightweight.

Shakilya Ellis makes her pro debut against Mexico’s Maria Salinas (27-12-6, 7 KOs) at featherweight. A super bantamweight bout pits Cornellio Phipps (5-0, 2 KOs) of Oxford, PA against Jessie Mandapat (9-2-1, 5 KOs) of Anaheim, CA. The telecast opener features a welterweight matchup between Angel Perez (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and Sachin Rohila (8-4, 2 KOs) of Sacramento, CA.

Brown vs Machuca: How to watch and start time Brown vs Machuca airs live on DAZN. The start time is 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

