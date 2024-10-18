Subscribe
Photos: Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Tim Tszyu on weight for 154 lbs title in Orlando

Bakhram Murtazaliev defends IBF super welterweight title against Tim Tszyu in Orlando

By Parviz Iskenderov
Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu at the weigh-in ceremony
Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, USA on October 19, 2024 | No Limit Boxing

Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show, Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu successfully weighed-in for their super welterweight title fight. The pair squares off atop the fight card live on Prime Video from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on October 19.

Both fighters made the required 154 lbs championship limit. IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) weighed-in at 152.8 lbs. Australia’s former titleholder Tim Tszyu showed 153.4 lbs.

The co-main event is a super welterweight bout between unbeaten Yoenis Tellez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba and Venezuelan-born Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (35-3, 34 KOs). The fighters tipped the scales at 153.8 lbs and 153 lbs, respectively.

Plus, Mexican-born Australia-based Mateo Tapia (17-0, 10 KOs) weighed-in at 160 lbs for his bout against Endry Saavedra (16-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico by way of Venezuela. The latter was 159.8 lbs. The middleweight contest opens the telecast.

Check out the current Murtazaliev vs Tszyu lineup and weights below.

Tim Tszyu
Tim Tszyu | No Limit Boxing
Bakhram Murtazaliev
Bakhram Murtazaliev | No Limit Boxing
Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu come face to face
Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu come face to face | No Limit Boxing
Endry Saavedra
Endry Saavedra | No Limit Boxing
Mateo Tapia
Mateo Tapia | No Limit Boxing
Mateo Tapia and Endry Saavedra
Mateo Tapia and Endry Saavedra | No Limit Boxing

Murtazaliev vs Tszyu fight card

Main card

  • Bakhram Murtazaliev (152.8) vs. Tim Tszyu (153.4)
  • Yoenis Tellez (153.8) vs. Johan Gonzalez (153)
  • Mateo Tapia (160) vs. Endry Saavedra (159.8)

Prelims

  • Jocksan Blanco (153.8) vs. Angel Ilarraza (154)
  • Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez (129.8) vs. Jenn Gonzalez (127.2)
  • Dainier Pero (235) vs. Willie Jake Jr (264.8)
  • Justin Viloria (130) vs. Diuhl Olguin (128.8)
  • Gary Antonio Russell (121.6) vs. Jaden Burnias (122.6)
  • Michael Garcia (145.2) vs. Carlos Aguilera Martinez (144.4)
  • Carlos Jackson (125.6) vs. Ryan Lee Allen (124.4)
  • Daniel Blancas (167.2) vs. Marco Delgado (169)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

