Photos: Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Tim Tszyu on weight for 154 lbs title in Orlando

Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show, Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu successfully weighed-in for their super welterweight title fight. The pair squares off atop the fight card live on Prime Video from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on October 19.

Both fighters made the required 154 lbs championship limit. IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) weighed-in at 152.8 lbs. Australia’s former titleholder Tim Tszyu showed 153.4 lbs.

The co-main event is a super welterweight bout between unbeaten Yoenis Tellez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba and Venezuelan-born Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (35-3, 34 KOs). The fighters tipped the scales at 153.8 lbs and 153 lbs, respectively.

Plus, Mexican-born Australia-based Mateo Tapia (17-0, 10 KOs) weighed-in at 160 lbs for his bout against Endry Saavedra (16-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico by way of Venezuela. The latter was 159.8 lbs. The middleweight contest opens the telecast.

Check out the current Murtazaliev vs Tszyu lineup and weights below.

Tim Tszyu | No Limit Boxing

Bakhram Murtazaliev | No Limit Boxing

Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu come face to face | No Limit Boxing

Endry Saavedra | No Limit Boxing

Mateo Tapia | No Limit Boxing

Mateo Tapia and Endry Saavedra | No Limit Boxing

Murtazaliev vs Tszyu fight card

Main card

Bakhram Murtazaliev (152.8) vs. Tim Tszyu (153.4)

Yoenis Tellez (153.8) vs. Johan Gonzalez (153)

Mateo Tapia (160) vs. Endry Saavedra (159.8)

Prelims