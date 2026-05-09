Angelo Leo vs Ra’eese Aleem canceled after challenger misses weight

The title fight between reigning IBF 126-pound champion Angelo Leo and Ra’eese Aleem no longer headlines the Salita Promotions card this Saturday, May 9 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. The challenger missed weight by 2 lbs on his second attempt, and the fight was canceled.
Albuquerque’s Leo (26-1, 12 KOs) – who was scheduled to make the second defense of his title – weighed in at 125 lbs. Aleem (23-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, Michigan, showed 128.8 lbs on his first attempt and 128 lbs on his second attempt, leading to the fight being scrapped.
The new event headliner features Philadelphia’s Atif Oberlton (15-0, 13 KOs) taking on Boston-based Carlos Gongora (22-3, 17 KOs) of Ecuador. The fighters tipped the scales at 178 lbs and 174 lbs, respectively. The contest – announced at light heavyweight, which has a limit of 175 lbs – is scheduled for 10 rounds.
A heavyweight bout between Pryce Taylor (11-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn and Calvin Barnett (7-4, 4 KOs) of Port Orange, Florida, now serves as the co-feature. Taylor came in at 282.8 lbs, while Barnett was 247 lbs.
See the current fight card and weights below.
Oberlton vs Gongora fight card and weights
Main card
- Atif Oberlton (178 lbs) vs. Carlos Gongora (174 lbs)
- Pryce Taylor (282.8 lbs) vs. Calvin Barnett (247 lbs)
- Ashleyann Lozada (121 lbs) vs. Debora Anahi Dionicius (119.6 lbs)
- Casey Dixon (167.8 lbs) vs. Matthew Nore (169.8 lbs)
Prelims
- Julio Gomez (134.6lbs) vs. Gabriel Triminio (136.4 lbs)
- Hakim Lopez (170 lbs) vs. Ashton Sykes (170 lbs)
- Jaquan McElroy (154 lbs) vs. Rudy Reveles (153.6 lbs)
- Morgan Griggie (147 lbs) vs. Rodrigo Solis (151.2 lbs)
- Garrett Rice Jr. (128.2 lbs) vs. Yesner Talavera (128 lbs)