Angelo Leo vs Ra’eese Aleem canceled after challenger misses weight

The title fight between reigning IBF 126-pound champion Angelo Leo and Ra’eese Aleem no longer headlines the Salita Promotions card this Saturday, May 9 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. The challenger missed weight by 2 lbs on his second attempt, and the fight was canceled.

Albuquerque’s Leo (26-1, 12 KOs) – who was scheduled to make the second defense of his title – weighed in at 125 lbs. Aleem (23-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, Michigan, showed 128.8 lbs on his first attempt and 128 lbs on his second attempt, leading to the fight being scrapped.

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The new event headliner features Philadelphia’s Atif Oberlton (15-0, 13 KOs) taking on Boston-based Carlos Gongora (22-3, 17 KOs) of Ecuador. The fighters tipped the scales at 178 lbs and 174 lbs, respectively. The contest – announced at light heavyweight, which has a limit of 175 lbs – is scheduled for 10 rounds.

A heavyweight bout between Pryce Taylor (11-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn and Calvin Barnett (7-4, 4 KOs) of Port Orange, Florida, now serves as the co-feature. Taylor came in at 282.8 lbs, while Barnett was 247 lbs.

See the current fight card and weights below.

Oberlton vs Gongora fight card and weights

Main card

Atif Oberlton (178 lbs) vs. Carlos Gongora (174 lbs)

Pryce Taylor (282.8 lbs) vs. Calvin Barnett (247 lbs)

Ashleyann Lozada (121 lbs) vs. Debora Anahi Dionicius (119.6 lbs)

Casey Dixon (167.8 lbs) vs. Matthew Nore (169.8 lbs)

Prelims