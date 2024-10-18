Subscribe
Photos: Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies on weight for 140 lbs showdown in London

Also on the card Anthony Yarde, Jeamie Tshikev, Shannon Courtenay, Francesca Hennessy & more

By Parviz Iskenderov
Adam Azim and Ohara Davies at the weigh-ins
Adam Azim and Ohara Davies at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Copper Box Arena in London, England on October 19, 2024 | Chris Dean/Boxxer

Adam Azim and Ohara Davies successfully weighed-in for their “High Voltage” clash at Copper Box Arena in London on October 19. The pair squares off atop the fight card at super lightweight.

Azim (11-0, 8 KOs) tipped the scales at 140 lbs. Davies (25-3, 18 KOs) showed 139 lbs. The all-British contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

British former two-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Yarde (25-3, 24 KOs) weighed-in at 179 lbs for his bout against Ralfs Vilcans (17-1, 7 KOs) of Latvia. The latter was 177.3 lbs. The 10-round matchup serves as the co-main event.

Old amateur rivals Dan Azeez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) and Lewis Edmondson (9-0, 3 KOs) were 174 lbs and 174.3 lbs, respectively, for their showdown at light heavyweight. British Michael McKinson (28-1, 4 KOs) and Tulani Mbenge (20-2, 15 KOs) of South Africa, both came in at 146.3 lbs for their battle at welterweight.

London’s Jeamie Tshikeva (6-1, 3 KOs) and Austrian-born England-based Franklin Ignatius (60-1, 1 KOs) were 258 lbs and 230.3 lbs, respectively, for their English heavyweight title eliminator. British Francesca Hennessy (4-0, 1 KOs) weighed-in at 121.3 lbs for her WBA Intercontinental title bout against Brazil’s Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes (5-0, 2 KOs), who was 120.3 lbs.

Sam Hickey of Scotland declared for 161.3 lbs for his pro boxing debut against Colombian-born Italy-based John Henry Mosquera (5-18, 1 KOs). Plus, British former world champion Shannon Courtenay (8-2, 3 KOs) was 128.3 lbs for her ring return against Catherine Tacone Ramos (5-3-1) of Brazil, 124 lbs.

Check out the current Azim vs Davies lineup and weights below.

Adam Azim
Adam Azim | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Ohara Davies
Ohara Davies | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Adam Azim and Ohara Davies go face to face
Adam Azim and Ohara Davies go face to face | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Adam Azim and Ohara Davies
Adam Azim and Ohara Davies | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Anthony Yarde and Ralfs Vilcans
Anthony Yarde and Ralfs Vilcans | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Dan Azeez and Lewis Edmondson
Dan Azeez and Lewis Edmondson | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Michael McKinson and Tulani Mbenge
Michael McKinson and Tulani Mbenge | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Jeamie Tshikeva and Franklin Ignatius
Jeamie Tshikeva and Franklin Ignatius | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Francesca Hennessy and Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes
Francesca Hennessy and Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Sam Hickey and John Henry Mosquera
Sam Hickey and John Henry Mosquera | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Shannon Courtenay and Catherine Tacone Ramos go face to face
Shannon Courtenay and Catherine Tacone Ramos go face to face | Chris Dean/Boxxer

Azim vs Davies fight card

  • Adam Azim (140) vs. Ohara Davies (139)
  • Anthony Yarde (179) vs. Ralfs Vilcans (177.3)
  • Dan Azeez (174) vs. Lewis Edmondson (174.3)
  • Michael McKinson (146.3) vs. Tulani Mbenge (146.3)
  • Jeamie Tshikeva (258) vs. Franklin Ignatius (230.3)
  • Francesca Hennessy (121.3) vs. Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes (120.3)
  • Sam Hickey (161.3) vs. John Henry Mosquera (162)
  • Shannon Courtenay (128.3) vs. Catherine Tacone Ramos (124)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

