BKFC Spain results, start time, live stream, Tenaglia vs Soto, full fight card

Franco Tenaglia (3-0) of Argentina faces Tony Soto (6-0) of Hickory, North Carolina atop the BKFC Spain fight card live on DAZN on October 12. The pair battles it out for the vacant lightweight title, marking the promotion’s debut in the country.

In the co-main event, former boxing world champion Austin Trout (2-0) of El Paso, TX defends his BKFC welterweight belt against Rico Franco (9-2) the UK. In the third championship bout, David Mundell (8-1) of Oldsmar, FL defends his middleweight strap against Danny Christie (5-1) of the UK.

Among other bouts, Dan Chapman (5-0) of the UK faces the promotional newcomer Mike Jurik of Czech at featherweight. Brazil’s Felipe da Silva Maia (1-1) takes on James Lilley (8-2-1) of the UK at welterweight. Former boxing world champion Hannah Rankin of Scotland and Deborah Melhorn of Germany make their bare knuckle fighting debut at featherweight.

Plus, Oscar Stephens-Willis of the UK and Ben Davis of Cave Creek, Arizona make their debut at lightweight. Kicking off the main card, Yunus Emre Batan (1-1) of Turkey and Maxime Bellamy (1-0) of France clash at middleweight.

Among the BKFC Spain prelims, new comers Nico Gaffie of Spain and Radek Stadler of Czech Republic square off at bantamweight. Arbi Chakaev of Austria goes up against fellow-BKFC debuting Jose Daniel of Spain at light heavyweight. An-all Spanish event opener pits debuting Fran Suarez against David Mora at lightweight.

BKFC Spain: Tenaglia vs Soto results

Get BKFC Spain: Tenaglia vs Soto full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2 pm ET / 11 am PT)

Franco Tenaglia vs. Tony Soto

Austin Trout vs. Rico Franco

David Mundell vs. Danny Christie

Dan Chapman vs. Mike Jurik

Felipe da Silva Maia vs. James Lilley

Hannah Rankin vs. Deborah Melhorn

Oscar Stephens-Willis vs. Ben Davis

Yunus Emre Batan vs. Maxime Bellamy

Prelims (1 pm ET / 10 am PT)