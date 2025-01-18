BKFC Pechanga results: Kurdanov vs Brito

Evgeny Kurdanov faces Elvin Brito atop the first BKFC Fight Night card for 2025, live on Prime Video from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA, on January 18. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle contest at welterweight.

Los Angeles-based Kurdanov (4-2) looks to bounce back from a pair of defeats against Julian Lane last April and Gorjan Slaveski in October 2022. Puerto Rico’s former BKFC welterweight champion Brito (6-5) dropped a unanimous decision against Jake Lindsey last August.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Robbie Peralta (3-2) of Escondido, CA and Jordan Christensen (3-5) of Las Vegas. Also on the card is a welterweight matchup between Rodney Thomas (0-2) of Harbor City, CA and Art Driscoll (0-2) of New York.

In another contest at lightweight, Mike Andaya of Escondido, CA makes his debut against Dan Godoy (0-2) of Canada. As well, Ryan Petersen (1-0) of Humboldt County, CA and Matt Socholotiuk (2-0) of Canada clash at welterweight.

Plus, Caleb Avila (0-1) of Valley Center, CA and Tylor Sijohn (0-1) of Worley, ID go head-to-head at heavyweight. Also at heavyweight, Iman Williams of Riverside, CA debuts against Gabriel Mota (1-2) of Hammond, IN.

In addition, Luis Villasenor (1-1) of San Diego, CA goes up against Texas native Jeremy Sauceda (1-2) at middleweight. Rounding out the card Alexander Gutierrez (1-0) of Lake Elsinore, CA and Justyn Martinez (0-4) of Kansas battle it out at flyweight.

BKFC Pechanga: Kurdanov vs Brito results

(9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)

BKFC Pechanga follows BKFC Fight Night held last December in Hollywood, FL. In the main event, Mike Richman (7-2) of Rosemount, MN scored a 44-second knockout against Jared Warren (7-3) of Tampa, FL to become the new light heavyweight champion.