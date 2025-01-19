Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Pechanga photos: Evgeny Kurdanov takes decision against Elvin Leon Brito

In the BKFC Pechanga co-main event, Robbie Peralta bests Jordan Christensen

Bare KnuckleNewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Evgeny Kurdanov and Elvin Leon Brito during their bout at BKFC Pechanga
L-R: Elvin Leon Brito and Evgeny Kurdanov during their bout at BKFC Fight Night at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA, on January 18, 2025 | BKFC

Evgeny Kurdanov took the victory over Elvin Leon Brito in the headliner of BKFC Fight Night at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on January 18. The five-round welterweight bare knuckle bout went the full distance and ended with the scores 50-45, 49-46, and 50-45.

With the win, Los Angeles-based Kurdanov improved to 5-2 and rebounded from a pair of defeats. Former BKFC welterweight champion Brito of Puerto Rico dropped to 6-6 and suffered his second straight defeat.

“This has been a long time coming. Thank you, everyone,” Kurdanov said. “This is a great moment in my career. Bare knuckle fighting is the #1 combat sport in the world.”

In the co-main event, Robbie Peralta (4-2) of Escondido, CA earned a unanimous decision against Jordan Christensen (3-6) of Las Vegas. After five rounds at lightweight, the scores were 50-45, 49-46, and 50-45.

“It feels great to be back in the win column in my hometown,” Peralta said. “I’ve got my family here, everybody behind me, and I couldn’t be happier to make them proud and put on a show.”

Among other BKFC Pechanga results, Ryan Petersen (2-0) of Humboldt County, CA scored a unanimous decision against Canada’s Matt Socholotiuk (2-1) at welterweight. In another contest at welterweight, Rodney Thomas (1-2) of Harbor City, CA defeated Art Driscoll (0-3) of New York also by UD. Plus, Mike Andaya of Escondido, CA (1-0) eliminated Canada’s Dan Godoy (0-3) in the second round at lightweight.

Evgeny Kurdanov vs Elvin Leon Brito
Evgeny Kurdanov vs Elvin Leon Brito | BKFC
Robbie Peralta vs Jordan Christensen
Robbie Peralta vs Jordan Christensen | BKFC
Robbie Peralta
Robbie Peralta | BKFC
Ryan Petersen vs Matthew Socholotiuk
Ryan Petersen vs Matthew Socholotiuk | BKFC
Ryan Petersen
Ryan Petersen | BKFC
Rodney Thomas vs Art Driscoll
Rodney Thomas vs Art Driscoll | BKFC
Rodney Thomas
Rodney Thomas | BKFC
Mike Andaya
Mike Andaya | BKFC
Mike Andaya vs Dan Godoy
Mike Andaya vs Dan Godoy | BKFC
Caleb Avila
Caleb Avila | BKFC
Caleb Avila vs Tylor Sijohn
Caleb Avila vs Tylor Sijohn | BKFC
Iman Williams vs Gabriel Mota
Iman Williams vs Gabriel Mota | BKFC
Iman Williams
Iman Williams | BKFC
Jeremy Sauceda
Jeremy Sauceda | BKFC
Jeremy Sauceda vs Luis Villasenor
Jeremy Sauceda vs Luis Villasenor | BKFC
Justyn Martinez vs Alexander Gutierrez
Justyn Martinez vs Alexander Gutierrez | BKFC
Justyn Martinez
Justyn Martinez | BKFC

Also on the card, Caleb Avila (1-1) of Valley Center, CA stopped Tylor Sijohn (0-2) of Worley, ID in the third round at heavyweight. As well, Iman Williams (1-0) of Riverside, CA knocked out Gabriel Mota (1-3) of Hammond, IN in the first round also at heavyweight.

Atop the prelims, Jeremy Sauceda (2-2) of Odessa, Texas defeated Luis Villasenor (1-2) of San Diego, CA via first-round TKO due to a leg injury at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Justyn Martinez (1-4) of Wichita, Kansas took the win over Alexander Gutierrez (1-1) of Lake Elsinore, CA via first-round stoppage due to a back injury at flyweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.