BKFC Pechanga photos: Evgeny Kurdanov takes decision against Elvin Leon Brito

Evgeny Kurdanov took the victory over Elvin Leon Brito in the headliner of BKFC Fight Night at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on January 18. The five-round welterweight bare knuckle bout went the full distance and ended with the scores 50-45, 49-46, and 50-45.

With the win, Los Angeles-based Kurdanov improved to 5-2 and rebounded from a pair of defeats. Former BKFC welterweight champion Brito of Puerto Rico dropped to 6-6 and suffered his second straight defeat.

“This has been a long time coming. Thank you, everyone,” Kurdanov said. “This is a great moment in my career. Bare knuckle fighting is the #1 combat sport in the world.”

In the co-main event, Robbie Peralta (4-2) of Escondido, CA earned a unanimous decision against Jordan Christensen (3-6) of Las Vegas. After five rounds at lightweight, the scores were 50-45, 49-46, and 50-45.

“It feels great to be back in the win column in my hometown,” Peralta said. “I’ve got my family here, everybody behind me, and I couldn’t be happier to make them proud and put on a show.”

Among other BKFC Pechanga results, Ryan Petersen (2-0) of Humboldt County, CA scored a unanimous decision against Canada’s Matt Socholotiuk (2-1) at welterweight. In another contest at welterweight, Rodney Thomas (1-2) of Harbor City, CA defeated Art Driscoll (0-3) of New York also by UD. Plus, Mike Andaya of Escondido, CA (1-0) eliminated Canada’s Dan Godoy (0-3) in the second round at lightweight.

Also on the card, Caleb Avila (1-1) of Valley Center, CA stopped Tylor Sijohn (0-2) of Worley, ID in the third round at heavyweight. As well, Iman Williams (1-0) of Riverside, CA knocked out Gabriel Mota (1-3) of Hammond, IN in the first round also at heavyweight.

Atop the prelims, Jeremy Sauceda (2-2) of Odessa, Texas defeated Luis Villasenor (1-2) of San Diego, CA via first-round TKO due to a leg injury at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Justyn Martinez (1-4) of Wichita, Kansas took the win over Alexander Gutierrez (1-1) of Lake Elsinore, CA via first-round stoppage due to a back injury at flyweight.