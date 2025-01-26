BKFC KnuckleMania 5 post-fight press conference video

BKFC KnuckleMania 5 post-fight press conference follows a series of bare-knuckle boxing bouts at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 25. The event marks the promotion’s debut in the city.

In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (1-1) battles it out in front of his hometown crowd against San Diego-based former MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens (2-0) of Des Moines, Iowa. The pair square off at welterweight.

In the co-main event, BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrill (9-1) of the UK defends his title against unbeaten challenger Ben Rothwell (3-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The featured-bout is a flyweight showdown between former title challengers Taylor Starling (4-3) of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Bec Rawlings (3-3) of Australia.

Expected in attendance at KnuckleMania 5 post-fight press conference are BKFC President David Feldman, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.