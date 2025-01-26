Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC KnuckleMania 5 post-fight press conference video

BKFC KnuckleMania 5: Alvarez vs Stephens post-fight press conference live from Philadelphia, PA

Bare KnuckleNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

BKFC KnuckleMania 5 post-fight press conference follows a series of bare-knuckle boxing bouts at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 25. The event marks the promotion’s debut in the city.

In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (1-1) battles it out in front of his hometown crowd against San Diego-based former MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens (2-0) of Des Moines, Iowa. The pair square off at welterweight.

In the co-main event, BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrill (9-1) of the UK defends his title against unbeaten challenger Ben Rothwell (3-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The featured-bout is a flyweight showdown between former title challengers Taylor Starling (4-3) of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Bec Rawlings (3-3) of Australia.

Expected in attendance at KnuckleMania 5 post-fight press conference are BKFC President David Feldman, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.