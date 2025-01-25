BKFC KnuckleMania 5 results: Alvarez vs Stephens

Eddie Alvarez faces Jeremy Stephens atop BKFC KnuckleMania 5 live on DAZN from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 25. The former UFC fighters square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout at welterweight.

Stepping through the ropes in his hometown, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (1-1) looks to return to winning ways. San Diego-based former MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens (2-0) of Des Moines, Iowa targets his third victory in BKFC.

In the co-main event, Mick Terrill (9-1) of the UK defends his BKFC heavyweight title against Ben Rothwell (3-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The featured bout between former flyweight title challengers pits Taylor Starling (4-3) of Rock Hill, SC against Bec Rawlings (3-3) of Australia.

Also on the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 fight card is a heavyweight bout between Patrick Brady (1-0) of Sewell, NJ and Zach Calmus (5-2) of Gloucester, MA. Local middleweight John Garbarino makes his BKFC debut against Apostle Spencer (0-1) of Albuquerque, NM. Philadelphia’s welterweight Pat Sullivan debuts against Kaine Tomlinson Jr (1-1) of Roanoke, VA.

Local heavyweight Joey Dawejko makes his promotional debut against Steve Banks (3-2) of South Carolina. Also making his debut in front of the local crowd is Zedekiah Montanez in a lightweight bout against Brandon Meyer (2-2) of Nebraska. Plus, Travis Thompson (5-6) of Pottstown, PA and Zachary Pannell (1-2) of Lancaster, PA clash at bantamweight.

Among the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 prelims, Phil Caracappa of New Jersey and Noah Norman of Coatesville, PA battle it out at bantamweight. Cody Russell of Philadelphia and Logan Tucker of Alabama meet at middleweight. Plus, New York-based newcomer Itso Babulaidze from Georgia takes on Bryan McDowell (1-0) of Maysville, KY at middleweight.

Get BKFC KnuckleMania 5: Alvarez vs Stephens full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

BKFC KnuckleMania 5: Alvarez vs Stephens results

Main card (9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)

Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Mick Terrill vs. Ben Rothwell – Terrill’s BKFC heavyweight title

Taylor Starling vs. Bec Rawlings

Patrick Brady vs. Zach Calmus

John Garbarino vs. Apostle Spencer

Pat Sullivan vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr

Joey Dawejko vs. Steven Banks

Zedekiah Montanez vs. Brandon Meyer

Travis Thompson vs. Zachary Pannell

Prelims (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)