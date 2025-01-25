Subscribe
BKFC KnuckleMania 5 results: Alvarez vs Stephens

BKFC KnuckleMania 5: Alvarez vs Stephens live results from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jeremy Stephens and Eddie Alvarez face each other at the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 weigh-in
Jeremy Stephens and Eddie Alvarez come face to face at the KnuckleMania 5 weigh-in ceremony on January 24, 2025 ahead of their bout at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, USA | BKFC
Eddie Alvarez faces Jeremy Stephens atop BKFC KnuckleMania 5 live on DAZN from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 25. The former UFC fighters square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout at welterweight.

Stepping through the ropes in his hometown, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (1-1) looks to return to winning ways. San Diego-based former MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens (2-0) of Des Moines, Iowa targets his third victory in BKFC.

In the co-main event, Mick Terrill (9-1) of the UK defends his BKFC heavyweight title against Ben Rothwell (3-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The featured bout between former flyweight title challengers pits Taylor Starling (4-3) of Rock Hill, SC against Bec Rawlings (3-3) of Australia.

Also on the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 fight card is a heavyweight bout between Patrick Brady (1-0) of Sewell, NJ and Zach Calmus (5-2) of Gloucester, MA. Local middleweight John Garbarino makes his BKFC debut against Apostle Spencer (0-1) of Albuquerque, NM. Philadelphia’s welterweight Pat Sullivan debuts against Kaine Tomlinson Jr (1-1) of Roanoke, VA.

Local heavyweight Joey Dawejko makes his promotional debut against Steve Banks (3-2) of South Carolina. Also making his debut in front of the local crowd is Zedekiah Montanez in a lightweight bout against Brandon Meyer (2-2) of Nebraska. Plus, Travis Thompson (5-6) of Pottstown, PA and Zachary Pannell (1-2) of Lancaster, PA clash at bantamweight.

Among the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 prelims, Phil Caracappa of New Jersey and Noah Norman of Coatesville, PA battle it out at bantamweight. Cody Russell of Philadelphia and Logan Tucker of Alabama meet at middleweight. Plus, New York-based newcomer Itso Babulaidze from Georgia takes on Bryan McDowell (1-0) of Maysville, KY at middleweight.

Get BKFC KnuckleMania 5: Alvarez vs Stephens full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

BKFC KnuckleMania 5: Alvarez vs Stephens results

Main card (9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)

  • Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens
  • Mick Terrill vs. Ben Rothwell – Terrill’s BKFC heavyweight title
  • Taylor Starling vs. Bec Rawlings
  • Patrick Brady vs. Zach Calmus
  • John Garbarino vs. Apostle Spencer
  • Pat Sullivan vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr
  • Joey Dawejko vs. Steven Banks
  • Zedekiah Montanez vs. Brandon Meyer
  • Travis Thompson vs. Zachary Pannell

Prelims (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

  • Phil Caracappa vs. Noah Norman
  • Cody Russell vs. Logan Tucker
  • Itso Babulaidze vs. Bryan McDowell
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

