BKFC Fight Night Miami results: Davis vs Wilson

BKFC Miami: Davis vs Wilson airs live stream from Vivo Dolphin Mall in Miami, FL on Friday, March 15. On the top of a bare knuckle boxing fight card, former featherweight title challenger Howard Davis of Plantation, Florida goes up against Sean Wilson of Omaha, Nebraska. The pair squares off at lightweight.

Also on the card, Eduardo Conception and Alvin Davis clash at light heavyweight. As well, Rosalinda Rodriguez faces Monica Franco at women’s flyweight, Dameko Labon takes on Jorge Bargallo at bantamweight and Julio Perez meets Kory Moegenburg at cruiserweight.

Plus, Markus Suarez and Marcus Williamson go toe-to-toe at light heavyweight, Joshua Alvarez fights Brandon Meyer at welterweight and Rohan Prado duels Raymond Pell at lightweight. Lightweights Wayna Reid and Jim Pulgar kickoff the show.

BKFC Miami: Davis vs Wilson live stream

Broadcast: FUBO Sports

Date: Friday, March 15

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

BKFC Miami fight card

The complete BKFC Miami: Davis vs Wilson results look as the following: