Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Fight Night Miami results: Davis vs Wilson

BKFC Fight Night Miami: Davis vs Wilson airs live from Vivo Dolphin Mall in Miami, FL

Bare KnuckleNewsResultsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

BKFC Miami: Davis vs Wilson airs live stream from Vivo Dolphin Mall in Miami, FL on Friday, March 15. On the top of a bare knuckle boxing fight card, former featherweight title challenger Howard Davis of Plantation, Florida goes up against Sean Wilson of Omaha, Nebraska. The pair squares off at lightweight.

Also on the card, Eduardo Conception and Alvin Davis clash at light heavyweight. As well, Rosalinda Rodriguez faces Monica Franco at women’s flyweight, Dameko Labon takes on Jorge Bargallo at bantamweight and Julio Perez meets Kory Moegenburg at cruiserweight.

Plus, Markus Suarez and Marcus Williamson go toe-to-toe at light heavyweight, Joshua Alvarez fights Brandon Meyer at welterweight and Rohan Prado duels Raymond Pell at lightweight. Lightweights Wayna Reid and Jim Pulgar kickoff the show.

BKFC Miami: Davis vs Wilson live stream

Broadcast: FUBO Sports
Date: Friday, March 15
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

BKFC Miami fight card

The complete BKFC Miami: Davis vs Wilson results look as the following:

  • Howard Davis def. Sean Wilson by TKO (R2 at 1:34)
  • Rosalinda Rodriguez def. Monica Franco by TKO (R3 at 2:00)
  • Brandon Meyer def. Joshua Alvarez by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 48-45)
  • Markus Suarez def. Marcus Williamson by KO (R1 at 0:28)
  • Rohan Prado def. Raymond Pell by TKO (R1 at 0:31)
  • Eduardo Conception def. Alvin Davis by KO (R1 at 1:34)
  • Wayna Reid def. Jim Pulgar by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
  • Dameko Labon def. Jorge Bargallo by TKO (R1 at 1:44)
  • Julio Perez def. Kory Moegenburg by KO (R1 at 0:30)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.