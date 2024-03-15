BKFC Fight Night Miami results: Davis vs Wilson

BKFC Miami: Davis vs Wilson airs live stream from Vivo Dolphin Mall in Miami, FL on Friday, March 15. On the top of a bare knuckle boxing fight card, former featherweight title challenger Howard Davis of Plantation, Florida goes up against Sean Wilson of Omaha, Nebraska. The pair squares off at lightweight.
Also on the card, Eduardo Conception and Alvin Davis clash at light heavyweight. As well, Rosalinda Rodriguez faces Monica Franco at women’s flyweight, Dameko Labon takes on Jorge Bargallo at bantamweight and Julio Perez meets Kory Moegenburg at cruiserweight.
Plus, Markus Suarez and Marcus Williamson go toe-to-toe at light heavyweight, Joshua Alvarez fights Brandon Meyer at welterweight and Rohan Prado duels Raymond Pell at lightweight. Lightweights Wayna Reid and Jim Pulgar kickoff the show.
BKFC Miami: Davis vs Wilson live stream
Broadcast: FUBO Sports
Date: Friday, March 15
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
BKFC Miami fight card
The complete BKFC Miami: Davis vs Wilson results look as the following:
- Howard Davis def. Sean Wilson by TKO (R2 at 1:34)
- Rosalinda Rodriguez def. Monica Franco by TKO (R3 at 2:00)
- Brandon Meyer def. Joshua Alvarez by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 48-45)
- Markus Suarez def. Marcus Williamson by KO (R1 at 0:28)
- Rohan Prado def. Raymond Pell by TKO (R1 at 0:31)
- Eduardo Conception def. Alvin Davis by KO (R1 at 1:34)
- Wayna Reid def. Jim Pulgar by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
- Dameko Labon def. Jorge Bargallo by TKO (R1 at 1:44)
- Julio Perez def. Kory Moegenburg by KO (R1 at 0:30)