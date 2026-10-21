Joshua Pagan faces Orlando Gonzalez in co-feature to Vazquez vs Pineiro

Joshua Pagan faces Orlando Gonzalez in the co-feature to Litzy Vazquez vs Stephanie Pineiro on Saturday, December 5. The event takes place at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Salita Promotions “Big Time Boxing” card will stream live on Wynn Records Network, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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Pagan defends NABO title against Gonzalez

Both fighters make their second ring appearance of the year. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Pagan’s NABO lightweight title on the line.

Pagan (16-0, 5 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, defeated Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar by unanimous decision in his previous bout in June on the undercard of Gonzalez vs Perez. The unbeaten 26-year-old is currently ranked No. 3 by the WBO.

Puerto Rico’s 31-year-old Gonzalez (25-3, 14 KOs) is fresh off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Nicolas Ariel Blanco in October, marking his second win in a row.

“I’m very excited to be fighting in Puerto Rico for the third time, this time against a seasoned fighter on his stomping grounds,” Pagan said. “Capu has been talking a lot, and some of the media in Puerto Rico have been doubting me not only as a fighter, but as a fighter with Puerto Rican heritage.

“Once I heard this, I knew that this was the fight that needed to happen next. All I can say is this will not only be a great night for me and my team, but a great night for the beautiful Puerto Rican fans, family and friends that come to watch my fight in person or on TV.

“This is another great step towards my dream of becoming a world champion, and I am training and preparing every day with that in mind.”

Gonzalez said, “The Pagan team had the courage to accept the challenge, and they made the right decision. I’m bringing a wealth of experience, including years of fighting world champions. Not everyone gets the chance to step into the ring with the No. 3 fighter in the world, especially in a new weight class.

“I know the magnitude of this opportunity, and I’m going to make the most of it. We’re going to work the way we always do, giving everything we have every single day in the gym. This is going to be a great fight, and I’m proud to be part of what will be a historic night for boxing in Puerto Rico.”

Lozada meets Tosi in WBA title eliminator

Also announced for the Vazquez vs Pineiro undercard is a 10-round super bantamweight bout between former Olympian Ashleyann Lozada (5-0, 1 KO) and former European champion Veronica Tosi (9-2, 3 KOs). The matchup serves as a WBA title eliminator.

Puerto Rico’s unbeaten 35-year-old southpaw Lozada aims for her third win of the year, having defeated Paulette Cuesta and Debora Anahi Dionicius by unanimous decision.

Italy’s 38-year-old Tosi makes her international debut after scoring a unanimous decision over Elisa Papa in her previous bout in May.

In the main event, Mexico’s interim WBA super lightweight champion Litzy Vazquez (9-0, 6 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Pineiro (10-1, 3 KOs) clash for the vacant WBA and WBC titles.

The event is also scheduled to feature the professional boxing debut of Juliam Ortiz in a lightweight bout and Yandiel Lozano (4-0, 1 KO) competing at featherweight. Their respective opponents, along with the finalized fight card, are expected to be announced shortly.