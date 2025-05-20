BKFC Australia confirmed for July in Perth

The date is confirmed for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s debut in Australia, with BKFC 79 set for RAC Arena in Perth, WA on July 19.

BKFC 79 Perth follows a series of major international combat sports events held in Western Australia in 2024, including UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya last August and the IBF lightweight title bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. last May.

The promotion made the announcement via social media on Tuesday. No bouts have been announced at this stage.

Details on the BKFC 79 fight card and broadcast information are expected to follow shortly.