Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 76 Texas live results: Ben Bonner faces Tony Soto for interim title

Ben Bonner and Tony Soto clash for the interim lightweight title atop BKFC 76, live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Tony Soto and Ben Bonner face off at the BKFC 76 weigh-in, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout in Fort Worth, Texas
Tony Soto and Ben Bonner come face-to-face at the BKFC 76 weigh-in on June 20, 2025, ahead of their bout at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX | BKFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BKFC 76 features Ben Bonner up against Tony Soto in a bare-knuckle clash on June 21, live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The pair battle it out for the interim belt at lightweight.

Soto (6-1) of Hickory, NC was initially scheduled to challenge current BKFC lightweight titleholder Franco Tenaglia (4-1) in a rematch. Bonner (3-1) of the UK stepped into the main event on short notice, replacing the champion from Argentina, who was forced to withdraw due to a VISA issue.

In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski makes his BKFC debut against Geronimo Dos Santos (1-0) of Brazil. In the feature fight, newcomer Jessica Eye of Rootstown Township, OH and Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan square off at flyweight.

Among other bouts, Kenzie Morrison of Miami, OK makes his debut against Alex Davis (1-1) of Cole Mountain, WV at heavyweight. Plus, Juan Carlos De Leon (1-0) of Grand Prairie, TX and Ruben Warr (2-1) of Pueblo, CO go head-to-head at lightweight.

Watch on DAZN

BKFC 76 Texas live blog

BKFC 76 Texas: How to watch & start time

BKFC 76 Texas airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Tony Soto and Ben Bonner at the BKFC 76 Texas weigh-in, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX
Tony Soto and Ben Bonner at the BKFC 76 Texas weigh-in on June 20, 2025, ahead of their bout at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX | BKFC
Watch on DAZN

BKFC 76 Texas results

Get BKFC 76 Texas full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Ben Bonner vs. Tony Soto
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Geronimo dos Santos
  • Jessica Eye vs. Mariya Agapova
  • Kenzie Morrison vs. Alex Davis
  • Juan Carlos De Leon vs. Ruben Warr
  • Anthony Garrett vs. Haze Wilson
  • Darren Whitney vs. Rodney Hinton
  • Jeremiah Castillo vs. Jake Heffernan
  • Brandon Meneses vs. Willie Gates

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Cameron Delano vs. Jesse Desrosier
  • Jeremy Sauceda vs. Israel Rodriguez
  • James Gray vs. Roderick Stewart
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.