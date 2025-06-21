BKFC 76 Texas live results: Ben Bonner faces Tony Soto for interim title

BKFC 76 features Ben Bonner up against Tony Soto in a bare-knuckle clash on June 21, live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The pair battle it out for the interim belt at lightweight.
Soto (6-1) of Hickory, NC was initially scheduled to challenge current BKFC lightweight titleholder Franco Tenaglia (4-1) in a rematch. Bonner (3-1) of the UK stepped into the main event on short notice, replacing the champion from Argentina, who was forced to withdraw due to a VISA issue.
In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski makes his BKFC debut against Geronimo Dos Santos (1-0) of Brazil. In the feature fight, newcomer Jessica Eye of Rootstown Township, OH and Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan square off at flyweight.
Among other bouts, Kenzie Morrison of Miami, OK makes his debut against Alex Davis (1-1) of Cole Mountain, WV at heavyweight. Plus, Juan Carlos De Leon (1-0) of Grand Prairie, TX and Ruben Warr (2-1) of Pueblo, CO go head-to-head at lightweight.
BKFC 76 Texas live blog
BKFC 76 Texas: How to watch & start time
BKFC 76 Texas airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.
BKFC 76 Texas results
Get BKFC 76 Texas full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)
- Ben Bonner vs. Tony Soto
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Geronimo dos Santos
- Jessica Eye vs. Mariya Agapova
- Kenzie Morrison vs. Alex Davis
- Juan Carlos De Leon vs. Ruben Warr
- Anthony Garrett vs. Haze Wilson
- Darren Whitney vs. Rodney Hinton
- Jeremiah Castillo vs. Jake Heffernan
- Brandon Meneses vs. Willie Gates
Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)
- Cameron Delano vs. Jesse Desrosier
- Jeremy Sauceda vs. Israel Rodriguez
- James Gray vs. Roderick Stewart