BKFC 76 Texas live results: Ben Bonner faces Tony Soto for interim title

BKFC 76 features Ben Bonner up against Tony Soto in a bare-knuckle clash on June 21, live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The pair battle it out for the interim belt at lightweight.

Soto (6-1) of Hickory, NC was initially scheduled to challenge current BKFC lightweight titleholder Franco Tenaglia (4-1) in a rematch. Bonner (3-1) of the UK stepped into the main event on short notice, replacing the champion from Argentina, who was forced to withdraw due to a VISA issue.

In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski makes his BKFC debut against Geronimo Dos Santos (1-0) of Brazil. In the feature fight, newcomer Jessica Eye of Rootstown Township, OH and Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan square off at flyweight.

Among other bouts, Kenzie Morrison of Miami, OK makes his debut against Alex Davis (1-1) of Cole Mountain, WV at heavyweight. Plus, Juan Carlos De Leon (1-0) of Grand Prairie, TX and Ruben Warr (2-1) of Pueblo, CO go head-to-head at lightweight.

BKFC 76 Texas live blog June 21, 2025 4:46 AM EDT BKFC 76 Texas: How to watch & start time BKFC 76 Texas airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. Tony Soto and Ben Bonner at the BKFC 76 Texas weigh-in on June 20, 2025, ahead of their bout at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX | BKFC

BKFC 76 Texas results

Get BKFC 76 Texas full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

Ben Bonner vs. Tony Soto

Andrei Arlovski vs. Geronimo dos Santos

Jessica Eye vs. Mariya Agapova

Kenzie Morrison vs. Alex Davis

Juan Carlos De Leon vs. Ruben Warr

Anthony Garrett vs. Haze Wilson

Darren Whitney vs. Rodney Hinton

Jeremiah Castillo vs. Jake Heffernan

Brandon Meneses vs. Willie Gates

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)