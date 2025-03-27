Subscribe
BKFC 70 weigh-in photos: Luis Palomino vs Howard Davis official in Hollywood, FL

Luis Palomino and Howard Davis clash for the inaugural BKFC 'King of the Streets' title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Howard Davis at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Luis Palomino at BKFC 70 Hollywood
Howard Davis at the weigh-in on March 26, 2025 ahead of his bare-knuckle boxing bout against Luis Palomino at BKFC 70 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL | BKFC

Luis Palomino and Howard Davis successfully weighed in for their bare-knuckle boxing bout, headlining BKFC 70 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on March 27. The pair battle it out in the main event for the inaugural BKFC “King of the Streets” title.

Former two-division champion, Miami, FL-based Palomino (9-1) of Peru came in at 156 lbs. Former title challenger Davis (7-2-1) of Fort Lauderdale, FL showed 153.2 lbs.

The co-main event fighters, Leonardo Perdomo (6-0) of Cuba and Steve Herelius (1-1) of France, tipped the scales at 256.4 lbs and 237 lbs, respectively. Plus, Justin Ibarrola (6-0) of Boca Raton, FL weighed in at 135.8 lbs, while his opponent Abdiel Velazquez (4-4) of Puerto Rico was 133.8 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC 70: Hollywood lineup and weights below.

BKFC ring girls present the championship belt
BKFC ring girls present the championship belt | BKFC
Luis Palomino
Luis Palomino | BKFC
Howard Davis
Howard Davis | BKFC
Howard Davis and Luis Palomino come face-to-face
Howard Davis and Luis Palomino come face-to-face | BKFC
Luis Palomino pushes Howard Davis
Luis Palomino pushes Howard Davis| BKFC
Steve Herelius and Leonardo Perdomo
Steve Herelius and Leonardo Perdomo | BKFC
Abdiel Velazquez and Justin Ibarrola
Abdiel Velazquez and Justin Ibarrola | BKFC
Justin Street and Matt Russo
Justin Street and Matt Russo | BKFC
Lewis Glover and Julio Perez Rodriguez
Lewis Glover and Julio Perez Rodriguez | BKFC
Louie Lopez and Edgard Plazaola
Louie Lopez and Edgard Plazaola | BKFC
Roberto Armas and Chris Garcia
Roberto Armas and Chris Garcia | BKFC
Kaine Tomlinson Jr and Peter Peraza
Kaine Tomlinson Jr and Peter Peraza | BKFC
Corey Roberts and Armando Rodriguez
Corey Roberts and Armando Rodriguez | BKFC
Shelby Hill and Nicholas Blume
Shelby Hill and Nicholas Blume | BKFC
Albert Inclan and Jancarlos Rivera
Albert Inclan and Jancarlos Rivera | BKFC

The current BKFC 70: Hollywood lineup is as follows

Main card

  • Luis Palomino (156) vs. Howard Davis (153.2)
  • Leonardo Perdomo (256.4) vs. Steve Herelius (237)
  • Justin Ibarrola (135.8) vs. Abdiel Velazquez (133.8)
  • Matt Russo (135.2) vs. Justin Street (136.4)
  • Julio Perez Rodriguez (203.6) vs. Lewis Glover (204.2)
  • Edgard Plazaola (145.8) vs. Louie Lopez (146)
  • Chris Garcia (135.4) vs. Roberto Armas (135.8)
  • Peter Peraza (163.4) vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (165.2)

Prelims

  • Armando Rodriguez (134) vs. Corey Roberts (134.8)
  • Nicholas Blume (263.2) vs. Shelby Hill (267.2)
  • Jancarlos Rivera (126) vs. Albert Inclan (126.2)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

