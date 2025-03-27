BKFC 70 weigh-in photos: Luis Palomino vs Howard Davis official in Hollywood, FL

Luis Palomino and Howard Davis successfully weighed in for their bare-knuckle boxing bout, headlining BKFC 70 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on March 27. The pair battle it out in the main event for the inaugural BKFC “King of the Streets” title.

Former two-division champion, Miami, FL-based Palomino (9-1) of Peru came in at 156 lbs. Former title challenger Davis (7-2-1) of Fort Lauderdale, FL showed 153.2 lbs.

The co-main event fighters, Leonardo Perdomo (6-0) of Cuba and Steve Herelius (1-1) of France, tipped the scales at 256.4 lbs and 237 lbs, respectively. Plus, Justin Ibarrola (6-0) of Boca Raton, FL weighed in at 135.8 lbs, while his opponent Abdiel Velazquez (4-4) of Puerto Rico was 133.8 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC 70: Hollywood lineup and weights below.

The current BKFC 70: Hollywood lineup is as follows

Main card

Luis Palomino (156) vs. Howard Davis (153.2)

Leonardo Perdomo (256.4) vs. Steve Herelius (237)

Justin Ibarrola (135.8) vs. Abdiel Velazquez (133.8)

Matt Russo (135.2) vs. Justin Street (136.4)

Julio Perez Rodriguez (203.6) vs. Lewis Glover (204.2)

Edgard Plazaola (145.8) vs. Louie Lopez (146)

Chris Garcia (135.4) vs. Roberto Armas (135.8)

Peter Peraza (163.4) vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (165.2)

Prelims