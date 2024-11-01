Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 68 weigh-in photos: Anthony Faulkner vs Dawid Oskar official in Newcastle

Anthony Faulkner faces Dawid Oskar for European heavyweight title, Matt Hodgson & Conor Cooke clash for UK light heavyweight belt

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Anthony Faulkner weighs-in for his bout against Dawid Oskar at BKFC 68 in Newcastle, England
Anthony Faulkner at the weigh-in for his bare knuckle bout against Dawid Oskar at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England on November 2, 2024 | BKFC

Anthony Faulkner and Dawid Oskar successfully weighed-in for their bare knuckle boxing fight headlining BKFC 68 at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on November 2. The pair battles it out for the European title at heavyweight.

Representative of the country-host, Anthony Faulkner (2-0) of the UK came in at 240.4 lbs. Dawid Oskar (4-1) of Poland declared 218.2 lbs. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Matt Hodgson (2-2) and Conor Cooke (3-1) were on weight for British title at light heavyweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 184.6 lbs and 187.6 lbs, respectively. The five-round contest serves as the co-main event.

Unbeaten lightweight Lewis Keen (3-0) showed 153.6 lbs for his all-English clash with Ben Bonner (2-1), who was 154.4 lbs. Karl Thompson (2-0) of the UK and Poland’s Dawid Chylinski (2-0) were 204.4 lbs and 203.6 lbs, respectively, for their showdown at cruiserweight.

Check out the current BKFC 68: Faulkner vs Oskar lineup and weights below.

Dawid Oskar
Dawid Oskar | BKFC
Anthony Faulkner and Dawid Oskar
Anthony Faulkner and Dawid Oskar | BKFC
Matt Hodgson
Matt Hodgson | BKFC
Conor Cooke
Conor Cooke | BKFC
Matt Hodgson and Conor Cooke
Matt Hodgson and Conor Cooke come face to face | BKFC
Lewis Keen and Ben Bonner
Lewis Keen and Ben Bonner | BKFC
Karl Thompson and Dawid Chylinski
Karl Thompson and Dawid Chylinski | BKFC
Anthony Holmes and Charles Wasserman
Anthony Holmes and Charles Wasserman | BKFC
Matthew Wiwczaryk and Bartlomiej Krol
Matthew Wiwczaryk and Bartlomiej Krol go face to face | BKFC
Gary Fox and John Spencer
Gary Fox and John Spencer | BKFC
Robbie Brown and Brad Taylor
Robbie Brown and Brad Taylor | BKFC
Paul Cook and Luke Beamish
Paul Cook and Luke Beamish | BKFC
Matty Hill and Lee Browne
Matty Hill and Lee Browne | BKFC
Danny Moir and Kyle Redfearn
Danny Moir and Kyle Redfearn | BKFC
Will Cairns and Oscar Smykiel
Will Cairns and Oscar Smykiel | BKFC

BKFC 68 fight card

  • Anthony Faulkner (240.4) vs. Dawid Oskar (218.2)
  • Matt Hodgson (184.6) vs. Conor Cooke (187.6)
  • Lewis Keen (153.6) vs. Ben Bonner (154.4)
  • Karl Thompson (204.4) vs. Dawid Chylinski (203.6)
  • Anthony Holmes (183.6) vs. Charles Wasserman (185.6)
  • Matthew Wiwczaryk (173.4) vs. Bartlomiej Krol (175.2)
  • Gary Fox (149) vs. John Spencer (143.6)
  • Robbie Brown (135) vs. Brad Taylor (135)
  • Paul Cook (161.2) vs. Luke Beamish (161.6)
  • Matty Hill (223.4) vs. Lee Browne (225.2)
  • Danny Moir (185.8) vs. Kyle Redfearn (185)
  • Will Cairns (172.4) vs. Oscar Smykiel (170.8)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.