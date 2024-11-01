BKFC 68 weigh-in photos: Anthony Faulkner vs Dawid Oskar official in Newcastle

Anthony Faulkner and Dawid Oskar successfully weighed-in for their bare knuckle boxing fight headlining BKFC 68 at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on November 2. The pair battles it out for the European title at heavyweight.

Representative of the country-host, Anthony Faulkner (2-0) of the UK came in at 240.4 lbs. Dawid Oskar (4-1) of Poland declared 218.2 lbs. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Matt Hodgson (2-2) and Conor Cooke (3-1) were on weight for British title at light heavyweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 184.6 lbs and 187.6 lbs, respectively. The five-round contest serves as the co-main event.

Unbeaten lightweight Lewis Keen (3-0) showed 153.6 lbs for his all-English clash with Ben Bonner (2-1), who was 154.4 lbs. Karl Thompson (2-0) of the UK and Poland’s Dawid Chylinski (2-0) were 204.4 lbs and 203.6 lbs, respectively, for their showdown at cruiserweight.

Check out the current BKFC 68: Faulkner vs Oskar lineup and weights below.

Dawid Oskar | BKFC

Anthony Faulkner and Dawid Oskar | BKFC

Matt Hodgson | BKFC

Conor Cooke | BKFC

Matt Hodgson and Conor Cooke come face to face | BKFC

Lewis Keen and Ben Bonner | BKFC

Karl Thompson and Dawid Chylinski | BKFC

Anthony Holmes and Charles Wasserman | BKFC

Matthew Wiwczaryk and Bartlomiej Krol go face to face | BKFC

Gary Fox and John Spencer | BKFC

Robbie Brown and Brad Taylor | BKFC

Paul Cook and Luke Beamish | BKFC

Matty Hill and Lee Browne | BKFC

Danny Moir and Kyle Redfearn | BKFC

Will Cairns and Oscar Smykiel | BKFC

BKFC 68 fight card