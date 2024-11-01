BKFC 68 weigh-in photos: Anthony Faulkner vs Dawid Oskar official in Newcastle

Anthony Faulkner and Dawid Oskar successfully weighed-in for their bare knuckle boxing fight headlining BKFC 68 at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on November 2. The pair battles it out for the European title at heavyweight.
Representative of the country-host, Anthony Faulkner (2-0) of the UK came in at 240.4 lbs. Dawid Oskar (4-1) of Poland declared 218.2 lbs. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
Matt Hodgson (2-2) and Conor Cooke (3-1) were on weight for British title at light heavyweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 184.6 lbs and 187.6 lbs, respectively. The five-round contest serves as the co-main event.
Unbeaten lightweight Lewis Keen (3-0) showed 153.6 lbs for his all-English clash with Ben Bonner (2-1), who was 154.4 lbs. Karl Thompson (2-0) of the UK and Poland’s Dawid Chylinski (2-0) were 204.4 lbs and 203.6 lbs, respectively, for their showdown at cruiserweight.
Check out the current BKFC 68: Faulkner vs Oskar lineup and weights below.
BKFC 68 fight card
- Anthony Faulkner (240.4) vs. Dawid Oskar (218.2)
- Matt Hodgson (184.6) vs. Conor Cooke (187.6)
- Lewis Keen (153.6) vs. Ben Bonner (154.4)
- Karl Thompson (204.4) vs. Dawid Chylinski (203.6)
- Anthony Holmes (183.6) vs. Charles Wasserman (185.6)
- Matthew Wiwczaryk (173.4) vs. Bartlomiej Krol (175.2)
- Gary Fox (149) vs. John Spencer (143.6)
- Robbie Brown (135) vs. Brad Taylor (135)
- Paul Cook (161.2) vs. Luke Beamish (161.6)
- Matty Hill (223.4) vs. Lee Browne (225.2)
- Danny Moir (185.8) vs. Kyle Redfearn (185)
- Will Cairns (172.4) vs. Oscar Smykiel (170.8)