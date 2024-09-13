BKFC 66 results: Blas vs Reber

Alberto Blas (5-0) faces Ryan Reber (6-0) in the main event of BKFC 66 fight card at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on September 13. The bare knuckle boxing showdown features the Cuban-born Miami-based bantamweight champion defending his title against the undefeated contender of Pinellas Park, FL.

In the co-main event, Howard Davis (6-2-1) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and James Brown (3-0) of Wilmington, NC go head-to-head at lightweight. Also on the card, a pair of bantamweight bouts features Justin Ibarrola (4-0) of Boca Raton, FL up against Detroit’s Justin Street (1-0) and Miami’s newcomer Armando Rodriguez versus Dameko Labon (2-0) of Homestead, FL. Plus, Leonardo Perdomo (4-0) of Miami and Steven Banks (3-1) of Kentucky clash at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, South Africa’s Jeremy Smith (3-2) faces Stephen Townsel (3-4) of Miami at cruiserweight. Sean Hotusing (0-1) takes on Leonel Carrera (1-1) in an-all Miami contest at middleweight. Miami’s Peter Peraza (1-1) meets Raymond Pell (1-1) of Daytona, FL at welterweight. The heavyweight main card opener pits Joseph White (1-1) of Miami against newcomer Kendrick Miree of Atlanta, GA.

Among the BKFC 66 prelims, Joshua Alvarez (4-4) of South Florida and Venezuelan-born Jim Pulgar (0-1) of Miami battle it out at welterweight. Julio Perez (1-0) of Framingham, Massachusetts fights Orlando’s Devonte Jeffery (0-1) at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, newcomer Almat Jumanov of Kazakhstan and Rayne Wells (0-1) of Corsicana, TX square off at welterweight.

BKFC 66: Blas vs Reber results

Main card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Alberto Blas vs. Ryan Reber – Blas’ BKFC bantamweight title

Howard Davis vs. James Brown

Leonardo Perdomo vs. Steven Banks

Justin Ibarrola vs. Justin Street

Armando Rodriguez vs. Dameko Labon

Jeremy Smith vs. Stephen Townsel

Sean Hotusing vs. Leonel Carrera

Peter Peraza vs. Raymond Pell

Joseph White vs. Kendrick Miree

Prelims (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

Joshua Alvarez vs. Jim Pulgar

Julio Perez vs. Devonte Jeffery

Almat Jumanov vs. Rayne Wells

The previous BKFC event was held early September in Salt Lake City. In the main event, Christine Ferea of San Jose, CA retained her flyweight title by split decision against Jade Masson-Wong of Canada.