BKFC 63 results: Hart vs Starling

BKFC 63: Hart vs Starling airs live from Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Saturday, August 3. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the women’s strawweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, defending champion Britain Hart (8-3) of Layton, UT puts her belt on the line against No. 3-ranked contender Taylor Starling (4-2) of Rock Hill, SC. In the co-main event, Sam Shewmaker (4-4-1) of Gravois Mills, MO and Detroit’s Josh Burns (2-1) square off at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Josh Dyer (3-1) of South Dakota and New Mexico’s William Albrecht (1-0) go head-to-head at light heavyweight. Also at light heavyweight, Bryant Acheson (1-0) of Billings, MT faces Joseph Creer (2-1) of Columbus, GA. Plus, Roberto Armas (2-3) of Charleston, SC takes on Jack Grady (1-2) of Buffalo, NY at bantamweight.

BKFC 63: Hart vs Starling live stream

BKFC 63: Hart vs Starling live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims begin at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

BKFC 63: Hart vs Starling results

