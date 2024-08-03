Subscribe
BKFC 63 results: Hart vs Starling

BKFC 63: Hart vs Starling live results from Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip

By Parviz Iskenderov
Britain Hart faces Taylor Starling at BKFC 63 live Sturgis
Britain Hart and Taylor Starling at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, SD, USA on August 3, 2024 | BKFC
BKFC 63: Hart vs Starling airs live from Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Saturday, August 3. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the women’s strawweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, defending champion Britain Hart (8-3) of Layton, UT puts her belt on the line against No. 3-ranked contender Taylor Starling (4-2) of Rock Hill, SC. In the co-main event, Sam Shewmaker (4-4-1) of Gravois Mills, MO and Detroit’s Josh Burns (2-1) square off at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Josh Dyer (3-1) of South Dakota and New Mexico’s William Albrecht (1-0) go head-to-head at light heavyweight. Also at light heavyweight, Bryant Acheson (1-0) of Billings, MT faces Joseph Creer (2-1) of Columbus, GA. Plus, Roberto Armas (2-3) of Charleston, SC takes on Jack Grady (1-2) of Buffalo, NY at bantamweight.

BKFC 63: Hart vs Starling live stream

BKFC 63: Hart vs Starling live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims begin at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Watch on Prime Video

BKFC 63: Hart vs Starling results

Get BKFC 63: Hart vs Starling full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Britain Hart vs. Taylor Starling – Hart’s BKFC strawweight title
  • Josh Burns vs. Sam Shewmaker
  • Josh Dyer vs. Will Albrecht
  • Bryant Acheson vs. Joseph Creer
  • Roberto Armas vs. Jack Grady
  • Josh Watson vs. Reuben Roundstone
  • Michael Larrimore vs. Derek Perez
  • Donnie Tice Jr. vs. Brandon Conley
  • Zachary Calmus vs. Paul Shough
  • Gabriel Freyre vs. Timmy Mason
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

