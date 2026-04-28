Benavidez: I’m not interested in heavyweight title right now

David Benavidez looks to become a three-division world champion on May 2 when he faces Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Mexico vs Mexico showdown headlines a PBC PPV on Prime Video during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, once again moves up a weight class and looks to dethrone former sparring partner Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs). Two-weight champion Ramirez, 34, of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, puts his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles on the line.

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Earlier in his career, Benavidez held WBC titles at super middleweight and light heavyweight. The 29-year-old says that at this stage he is not thinking of a title at heavyweight, nevertheless he is not ruling out the possibility of fighting for one in the future.

“Continuing to move up and challenge world champions shows everyone that I’m serious about what I do, and that I believe in my skills 100%,” Benavidez said.

“Making more history on May 2 would mean the world to me. At this point in my life, I just want to reach greatness. Winning these titles will definitely put me back in position to continue to push for more greatness. I’m just really happy with where I’m at in my career, and with all the risks I’m taking, because I believe it will all pay off when my career is all said and done.”

“I feel like this weight is definitely gonna help me. Once you get to this weight, the punches are bigger. When you combine that power with my speed, I bring something to the cruiserweight division that hasn’t been seen since James Toney. My speed is superb and it’s just on a different level. This is gonna be the best David Benavidez that you see.”

‘A heavyweight title would be great for my legacy’

“My training camp hasn’t really changed, but this is the most stress-free I’ve ever been. Training is always gonna be hard, but I got to the weight a week ago already. I’ve never been in a position where I don’t have to worry about the weight, and that’s gonna make me more dangerous.”

“When you cut weight you’re running like seven miles every single day. Right now I don’t have to run at all. I don’t have to deplete myself, and I can use that extra energy in the fight.”

“A heavyweight title would be great for my legacy, but I’m not interested in that right now. If I go up to heavyweight, that will be later in my career. I want to go back down to 175 and win all the rest of the belts and reign there for a little bit. I definitely think heavyweight is in my future, but not right now.”

Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard

In the co-feature, Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title against fellow Mexican and former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs).

On the Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard, Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) meets Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs) in an all-Mexican super lightweight matchup.

Mexican-born, Las Vegas-based Isaac Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) faces Argentinian-born, Spain-based Ismael Flores (17-1-1, 12 KOs) in a super welterweight bout.

Mexican-born, San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) meets Jose “Tito” Sanchez (15-0, 9 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA, at super bantamweight.

Headlining the prelims, Milwaukee’s Daniel Blancas (14-0, 7 KOs) and Mexico’s Raul Salomon (16-3-1, 14 KOs) square off in a super middleweight bout.