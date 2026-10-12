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Anthony Olascuaga signs with Matchroom Boxing

Los Angeles native Anthony Olascuaga is the reigning WBO flyweight champion

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Anthony Olascuaga during the weigh-in in Tokyo, Japan
Anthony Olascuaga during the weigh-in in Tokyo, Japan, on April 7, 2023. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Anthony Olascuaga has signed with Matchroom Boxing. The Los Angeles native is the reigning WBO flyweight champion.

  • Olascuaga (12-1, 9 KOs) was last in action in March in Yokohama, Japan, where he stopped Jukiya Iimura in the ninth round.
  • With the victory, the 27-year-old made the fifth successful defense of his title.

The promotion announced Olascuaga’s signing on Monday.

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Olascuaga was scheduled to face Andy Dominguez in July in San Francisco, but the event was canceled.

Information on his next fight under the Matchroom Boxing banner is expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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