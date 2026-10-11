Video: Julius ‘JuJu’ Ballo stops Carlos Torres in third round

Julius “JuJu” Ballo earned his first stoppage victory on October 10 when he faced Carlos Torres at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. The contest headlined the fight card titled “Champions of Tomorrow.”

The scheduled six-round featherweight bout ended halfway through. San Diego’s Ballo claimed the win by third-round TKO as referee Ray Corona stepped in and waved off the fight to save Torres from further punishment. The official time of the stoppage was 2:45 of the round.

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With the victory, 23-year-old Ballo improved to 5-0, 1 KO. Corpus Christi-based Torres, 27, dropped to 6-7-1, 4 KOs.

In the co-feature, Ballo’s cousin Jonny Mansour (9-0, 3 KOs), 26, defeated Colombia’s 28-year-old George Camilo Rodriguez Pardo (12-8, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at lightweight, the judges scored the fight 80-72, 80-72 and 77-74.