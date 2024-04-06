Andre Fili vs Cub Swanson joins UFC 303 card in Las Vegas in June

The featherweight bout between Andre Fili and Cub Swanson has been reportedly set for UFC 303. The fight card takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The event is featured on the schedule of the 12th annual International Fight Week.

Andre Fili (23-11, 1 NC) is looking to return to winning ways. The Federal Way, Washington native was stopped by Dan Ige in the first round in January. Last December, the 33-year-old defeated Lucas Almeida via first-round TKO.

Cub Swanson (29-13) targets his second straight victory. The 30-year-old of Palm Springs, California earned a unanimous decision against Hakeem Dawodu last time out in August 2023.

The contest was reported by Iridium Sports Agency via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

The main event and co-main event bouts for UFC 303 are yet to be set. Among the previously announced fights, Cody Durden (16-5-1) of Covington, Georgia takes on Chicago’s Carlos Hernandez (9-3) at flyweight. The current lineup looks as the following: