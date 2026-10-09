Amari Jones faces DeAundre Pettus in Indio in November

Amari Jones faces DeAundre Pettus on November 20 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. The middleweight bout headlines a Golden Boy card, live on DAZN.

Undefeated 24-year-old Jones (17-0, 15 KOs) of Oakland, California, won his previous outing in May by third-round knockout against Vincenzo Gualtieri.

Pettus (14-4, 7 KOs), 32, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, hasn’t fought since last December, when he scored a unanimous decision over Scott Sigmon.

The promotion announced the matchup on Friday in the lead-up to Schofield vs Bahdi.

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What they’re saying

“I’m closer than ever to a world title and anything in my way is getting rolled over!” said Jones. “I don’t bring fear, I bring the end!”

Pettus said, “Fighting on DAZN in Southern California is a tremendous opportunity, and I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I can do on this stage. I’m thankful to Golden Boy Promotions, my manager Von Wilson, and my coach Charles Jones for their support and belief in me. I’ve put in the work, and I’m ready to deliver a great performance.”

Fundora meets Zapotoczna in co-feature

In the co-feature, Gabriela Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) defends her undisputed flyweight title against Jasmina Zapotoczna (10-1). Zapotoczna makes her first attempt to become a champion.

Coachella Valley southpaw Fundora, 24, won her previous bout in March by sixth-round knockout against Viviana Ruiz Corredor, marking the third successful defense of her title.

UK-based Zapotoczna, 32, of Poland, comes off a majority decision victory over Justine Lallemand last November.

What they’re saying

“It’s ring time again, and I’m ecstatic to be closing out the year on November 20th at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, CA, the only way I know how, with a stellar performance,” said Fundora. “Courtesy of The Sweet Poison Gabriela Fundora!”

Zapotoczna said, “This really is a dream come true. I’ve put a lifetime of work into reaching this moment, and after winning European and international titles, the goal was always to fight for a world title. I’m incredibly proud and excited that the opportunity comes against Gabriela Fundora. She’s a fantastic champion and someone I have a huge amount of respect for, both for what she’s achieved in the ring and the way she carries herself outside of it.”

Other bouts on the card, along with ticket information, are expected to be announced shortly.