Alexis Rocha withdraws from Raul Curiel rematch ‘for health reasons’

The rematch between Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel no longer headlines the first Golden Boy event of the year, as Rocha was forced to withdraw from the bout for health reasons. The two welterweights had been scheduled to run it back this Friday, January 16, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

“Alexis Rocha had to withdraw from the main event tomorrow for health reasons. We’ll have an official statement later on,” boxing analyst Beto Duran said during the weigh-in broadcast. “Golden Boy Promotions is currently working on finding a replacement for Raul Curiel.”

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“So, Raul Curiel still might be on the card tomorrow, and unfortunate that Alexis Rocha had to withdraw for health reasons. Our thoughts and prayers are with Alexis as he recovers. Cause nobody wanted this fight than Alexis Rocha.”

“It was going to be a highly anticipated matchup tomorrow. Again, Golden Boy Promotions will have an official statement later on this afternoon.”

As of writing, Golden Boy has yet to release a formal statement.

Santa Ana’s Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs) and Mexico’s Curiel (16-0-1, 14 KOs) fought to a majority draw in late 2024. Their rematch may be rescheduled for a future date.

A super bantamweight rematch between Manuel Flores (20-1-1, 16 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California, and Jorge Chavez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) of San Diego, California, by way of Mexico, has been elevated to Friday’s main event. Their first fight last July ended in a controversial majority draw.