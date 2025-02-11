Alberto Puello vows to prove he’s the best at 140 lbs against Sandor Martin

Alberto Puello defends his WBC super lightweight title against Sandor Martin on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. The event takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 1.

Las Vegas-based Puello (23-0, 10 KOs), from the Dominican Republic, is coming off a win by split decision against Gary Antuanne Russell last June. With the victory, the undefeated 30-year-old southpaw claimed the interim belt and was later promoted to full champion after Devin Haney was declared “WBC World Champion in Recess.”

Puello is challenged by Spanish contender Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs). The 31-year-old is riding a two-fight winning streak since losing a split decision to Teofimo Lopez in late 2022. In his U.S. debut in October 2021, the Barcelona southpaw defeated Mikey Garcia by majority decision.

“I’m pushing myself to be the best,” Alberto Puello said. “Every day we’re in the gym sharpening my skills, working on my movement, and making sure I’m in top shape. Coach [Ismael] Salas has a great eye for detail, so we’re focused on the little things that will make a big difference in the ring. We’re making sure I’m going to be the best Alberto Puello that anyone has seen.”

“Sandor Martin is going to be a tough challenge. He’s the number one contender for a reason. He’s got a smart and complicated style, but we’ve been studying him closely. I’m preparing to take away his strengths and impose my own game plan. When that bell rings, I’ll be ready for whatever he brings.”

“The only thing I’m envisioning is a win and keeping my unbeaten record. This win not only strengthens my status as world champion but it creates the opportunity for even bigger matchups. I’m here to show that I’m the best champion in the 140-pound division. This fight is a huge opportunity to prove that to the world.”

“Fighting at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first time is going to be special. I hear the energy in New York is different, and I know the fans are going to bring their passion. I’m very proud to be representing the Dominican Republic in New York, and I hope the fans come out to see me do it in style. When I step in the ring and they see how I fight, I know they’re going to love it. I can’t wait to put on a show and give them a performance they won’t forget.”

In the main event, Baltimore’s three-weight champion Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) faces WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line.

In the co-feature, Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBA super lightweight belt against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD. Also on the card, Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba takes on former unified champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA for the interim WBA super welterweight strap.

Among the prelims, former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd (25-3-1, 17 KOs) of Accokeek, MD meets Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (35-4, 34 KOs) of Venezuela. Plus, Orlando, Florida Jonathan Lopez (17-0, 12 KOs) and British southpaw Alex Dilmaghani (20-3-1, 7 KOs) clash at super featherweight.