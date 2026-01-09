Albert Ramirez faces Lerrone Richards with full undercard confirmed

A total of seven fights is confirmed for the first Eye of the Tiger event of the year, with Albert Ramirez facing Lerrone Richards at the Montreal Casino on February 5. Ramirez puts his interim WBA light heavyweight title on the line, while Richards – who earlier in his career held the IBO strap – looks to pull off an upset and move a step closer to winning one of the four major belts.

Venezuela’s 33-year-old southpaw Ramirez (22-0, 19 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt he claimed with a seventh-round TKO against Jerome Pampellone last August. Once-beaten 33-year-old southpaw Richards (19-1, 4 KOs) of the UK aims for his second consecutive win since being stopped by Steed Woodall in the sixth round in mid-2024. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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Tickets for the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The 10-round co-feature is a lightweight bout between Dzmitry Asanau (11-0, 5 KOs) and Claudio Daneff (24-4-1, 11 KOs) of Argentina. Unbeaten Asanau defends his WBC Continental Americas and IBF Intercontinental titles, while Daneff aims for his fourth win in a row.

On the Ramirez vs Richards undercard, Mehmet Unal (14-0, 12 KOs) of Turkiye defends his WBC Continental Americas light heavyweight title in a 10-round clash against Altin Zogaj (17-0, 9 KOs) of Kosovo.

Thomas Chabot (11-1, 7 KOs) looks to return to winning ways as he meets Dominic Babineau (13-2-1, 11 KOs) in an all-Canadian 10-round featherweight bout.

A six-round lightweight bout pits 2024 Olympic bronze medalist Wyatt Sanford (5-0, 2 KOs) of Canada against Argentina’s Alexis Gabriel Camejo (10-5-2, 1 KO).

A six-round super featherweight matchup features Erik Israyelyan (4-0, 2 KOs) of Armenia facing off against Anthony Deloffre (9-4-1) of France.

Additionally, Canada’s Keven Beausejour (1-0, 1 KO) goes up against Petr Strnad (4-3-2, 2 KOs) of the Czech Republic in a four-round light heavyweight bout.

Previously announced NABF super lightweight titleholder Arthur Biyarslanov (20-0, 16 KOs) is no longer featured on the card.

The current Ramirez vs Richards lineup

Albert Ramirez vs. Lerrone Richards

Dzmitry Asanau vs. Claudio Gabriel Daneff

Mehmet Unal vs. Altin Zogaj

Thomas Chabot vs. Dominic Babineau

Wyatt Sanford vs. Alexis Gabriel Camejo

Keven Beausejour vs. Petr Strnad

Erik Israyelyan vs. Anthony Deloffre