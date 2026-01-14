Ajagba vs Martin to headline Zuffa Boxing card in February

The bout between Efe Ajagba and Charles Martin is reported to be Zuffa Boxing’s main event on February 14 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The heavyweight matchup is set to headline the fight card, airing live on Paramount+.

31-year-old Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs) of Nigeria was last in action in May, when he battled Martin Bakole to a majority draw on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull. 39-year-old former IBF champion Martin (30-4-1, 27 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri, hasn’t fought since late 2024, when he knocked out Matthew McKinney in the opening round.

Advertisement

The Ajagba vs Martin showdown has yet to be formally announced by the promotion. BoxingScene reported that the fight “will headline” the “planned” event, following a social media post by Dan Rafael, citing sources and noting that Ajagba has parted ways with Top Rank.

More information on the matchup, along with event details, is expected to follow shortly.

The first Zuffa Boxing event on Paramount+ airs live on January 23, also from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the main event, Ireland’s Callum Walsh faces Mexico’s former title challenger Carlos Ocampo in a super welterweight bout.

Additionally, a 154-pound bout between Ukraine’s former WBC interim champion Serhii Bohachuk (26-3, 24 KOs) and former WBA 147-pound champion Radzhab Butaev (16-1, 12 KOs) has been rumored – but not officially announced – to also be featured on the first card.

The full lineup is expected to be confirmed shortly.