William Scull vs Vladimir Shishkin for vacant 168 lbs title set for October in Germany

The world title fight between William Scull and Vladimir Shishkin has been made official for October 19 in Falkensee, Germany, a town situated at the western border of Berlin. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF title at super middleweight.

The IBF belt, previously held by Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs), became vacant after the undisputed 168 lbs champion of Mexico decided to fight Brooklyn’s Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs). The world championship bout for the unified WBC, WBA and WBO straps goes ahead on September 14 in Las Vegas.

No. 1-ranked super middleweight contender with IBF, William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba makes his first attempt to become world champion. The Berlin-based 32-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Sean Hemphill in his U.S. debut last time out in May in Las Vegas.

IBF’s No. 2 Vladimir Shishkin (16-0, 10 KOs) also fights for his first title. In his previous outing in March in Detroit, the Florida-based 33-year-old stopped Mike Guy in the seventh round.

The Scull vs Shishkin showdown was confirmed this weekend, after AGON Sports and Salita Promotions had reached an agreement in August. The broadcast information is yet to be determined, with DAZN potentially getting the rights to stream the fight.