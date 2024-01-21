Jasmine Jasudavicius dominates Priscila Cachoeira to submission at UFC 297

Jasmine Jasudavicius claimed a dominant win against Priscila Cachoeira, when the pair squared off at UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis. The event, marking the Octagon’s return to Canada, aired live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday, January 20.

The scheduled for three rounds women’s bantamweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Battling it out in front of her home country crowd, the Canadian fighter defeated her Brazilian opponent, forcing her to tap via anaconda choke. Referee Matt Rocca called it a day at 4 minutes and 21 seconds into the final round.

With the victory by submission, 34-year-old Jasmine Jasudavicius of St. Catharines, Ontario returned to winning ways and improved to 10-3. Rido de Janeiro’s 35-year-old Priscila Cachoeira dropped to 12-6 and suffered her second straight defeat.

In her post-fight interview, Jasudavicius said she was told to “get that finish” and wanted to show she could “get dirty”.

“I love grappling and I wanted show how mean I am,” Jasmine Jasudavicius. “She is known to be a dirty fighter, but I wanted to represent to all other fighters that I can get dirty with that dirty girl.”

The pair was originally set to square off at flyweight. During the fight week, Cachoeira reportedly advised that she wouldn’t be able to make the required 125 lbs limit and the bout was moved to 135 lbs.

Get UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis full card results.