Watch the video as UFC 320 fighters face off during the ceremonial weigh-ins. The event features a light heavyweight title rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, plus a bantamweight title fight with champion Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen. The card airs live this Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Video: UFC 320 fighters face-offs
UFC 320 features a light heavyweight title rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, and a bantamweight title fight with Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen
Newsletter