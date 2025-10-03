Subscribe
Video: UFC 320 fighters face-offs

Watch the video as UFC 320 fighters face off during the ceremonial weigh-ins. The event features a light heavyweight title rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, plus a bantamweight title fight with champion Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen. The card airs live this Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Video viaUFC
