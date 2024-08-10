Misfits Boxing 16 results: FaZe Temperrr vs Josh Brueckner

Misfits Boxing 16: FaZe Temperrr vs Josh Brueckner airs live from James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL on Saturday, August 10. The crossover fight card features a series of boxing bouts with YouTubers, artists, social media and Internet personalities participating.

The main event pits FaZe Temperrr against Josh Brueckner. The pair squares off in the quarter-final of the cruiserweight title tournament. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the five-round co-main event, Samuel Ericsson and Anthony Taylor clash for MF Boxing light heavyweight title. Also on the card, a six-round middleweight bout between Amir Anderson and Kijonti Davis.

Among other five-round bouts, Lil Cracra and Ace Musa meet in the quarter-final of the lightweight interim title tournament. As well, Argentinian King and YuddyGangTV go toe-to-toe in the tournament’s semi-final.

Plus, Ryan Schwartzberg and J’Hon Ingram duel in the six-round matchup at lightweight. In the four-round event opener, Leah Gotti and Amber Fields battle it out at lightweight.

Misfits Boxing 16 live stream

Misfits Boxing 16: FaZe Temperrr vs Josh Brueckner airs live on DAZN. The start time is 2:10 pm ET / 11:10 am PT in the U.S. and 7:10 pm BST in the UK.

Misfits Boxing 16 fight card

