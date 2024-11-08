Jaime Munguia faces Bruno Surace in Tijuana, Mexico in December

The next fight of Jaime Munguia has been confirmed for December 14 at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico against Bruno Surace. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

The previously reported matchup against Romanian-born Las Vegas-based former title challenger Ronald Gavril (25-3, 20 KOs) is no go.

28-year-old Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) defeated Erik Bazinyan by knockout in the 10th round last time out in September. Going up against Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs), the former world champion makes his fourth ring appearance for the year. The event also marks the Tijuana native’s first fight in front of the local crowd in 34 months.

Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs) of Marseille, France goes through the ropes for the first time in 2024 and makes his U.S. and international debut as a pro. The 26-year-old stopped Jhon Jader Obregon in the 12th round last December and scored a unanimous decision against Milos Jankovic last May.

“I’m very happy to be back in the ring and, above all, to be back in Tijuana,” Jaime Munguia said. “This year has been full of hard work and great fights, which has only motivated me to keep pushing forward.”

“I want to give Tijuana a great night of boxing and thank everyone there for always being by my side and supporting me. It won’t be an easy fight, but we’re confident we’ll come out on top. Viva Mexico and Viva Tijuana!”

The bouts featured on the Munguia vs Surace undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly. In the U.S. the event airs live on ESPN+.